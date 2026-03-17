Texas Tech Commit Kavian Bryant Proves He’s the Lone Star State’s Top QB at Elite 11

Texas Tech quarterback commit Kavian Bryant arrived at the Elite 11 with expectations already sky‑high, and somehow managed to raise them even further. The top‑rated signal‑caller in Texas delivered a poised, polished, and commanding performance against the nation’s best, showcasing his competitive edge that have made him one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2027 class. For Bryant, the event wasn’t just another stop on the circuit. It was a statement by the future Red Raider.

Since 1999, the Elite 11 has set the gold standard for quarterback development, serving as the premier proving ground for the nation’s most gifted signal‑callers. Each offseason, the event brings together top‑tier athletes to sharpen their mechanics, deepen their football IQ, and grow as leaders both on and off the field. What began as a showcase has evolved into a comprehensive development platform, one that consistently identifies and elevates the next generation of elite quarterbacks.

The Elite 11 Regionals are built to elevate quarterbacks with true college potential, and Bryant fit seamlessly into that environment. The event is designed to advance a quarterback’s technical, physical, and mental development through position‑specific instruction and high‑level performance training crafted by some of the nation’s top QB coaches and sports performance specialists. Bryant had the opportunity to work directly with a coaching staff that has helped shape stars like Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and many others. For top performers, the Regionals also serve as a gateway to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals each summer, an opportunity Bryant positioned himself firmly in the mix for with his strong showing.

As part of the evaluation, Bryant went through a series of athletic testing stations designed to measure explosiveness, speed, and short‑area quickness. He ran the 40‑yard dash, competed in the vertical jump, and completed the 20‑yard shuttle. These drills provided a clear snapshot of Bryant’s athletic profile, showcasing the raw tools that complement his on‑field quarterback play.

Texas Tech QB commit Kavian Bryant (@KavianBryant27) showed why he is rated as the No. 1 QB in #TXHSFB with a standout performance at the #Elite11 📸



The #WreckEm commit is an Under Armour All-American who competes with a unique, special calmness. pic.twitter.com/KDXe6nmjny — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) March 16, 2026

Bryant didn’t just rise to that challenge. He reshaped the conversation. Throughout the event, the Texas Tech commit showcased the arm strength, precision, and command that define true QB1 traits, consistently separating himself from an already elite field. In a setting built to expose weaknesses, Bryant used the spotlight to make a definitive statement about why he’s rated the top quarterback in Texas.

Westwood standout is a 6‑foot‑2.5, 180‑pound quarterback from Palestine, Texas, and one of the premier prospects in the 2027 class. Rated a 94 by 247Sports and ranked No. 52 nationally, he sits as the No. 5 quarterback in the country and one of the top overall players in Texas (No. 9). Bryant’s blend of size, athleticism, and high‑level arm talent has made him one of the most coveted young signal‑callers in the state as he continues to rise on the recruiting trail.

Across three varsity seasons, Bryant put together one of the most prolific resume of any young quarterback in Texas. He completed 498 of 694 passes for 8,407 yards and 104 touchdowns while throwing just 11 interceptions, showcasing elite efficiency and command in the passing game. Bryant was just as dangerous on the ground, rushing 253 times for 2,408 yards and 30 touchdowns, including back‑to‑back seasons with 800‑plus rushing yards. His year‑to‑year consistency, 3,407 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2025, 2,718 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2024, and 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns as a freshman, cements him as one of the most dynamic dual‑threat quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

A dominant TXHSFB 3A dual‑threat quarterback, Bryant has piled up massive production through his first three varsity seasons while showcasing the tools of a high‑end modern playmaker. He brings adequate height with a lean, athletic frame that’s only going to add more mass as he continues to develop. Bryant is a very good functional athlete who consistently extends plays, turning broken situations into explosive gains with his mobility, instincts, and feel for space. His combination of efficiency, creativity, and athletic upside makes him one of the most dangerous young quarterbacks in the state.

Texas Tech Commit Kavian Bryant finished hoops season a few hours ago and is already finding his form at Elite 11 https://t.co/78LlW7X1ZX pic.twitter.com/3k9rBQvbdD — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 15, 2026

For Texas Tech, Bryant represents more than just another blue‑chip addition. He’s the kind of quarterback who can elevate an entire program. His blend of production, athleticism, and competitive fire has already separated him from his peers, and his Elite 11 performance only reinforced that his ceiling is nowhere close to being reached. As he continues to develop and add strength, the future Red Raider looks poised to bring big moments, big plays, and big expectations to Lubbock. Big things are on the way for Texas Tech, and Kavian Bryant is leading the charge.





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