College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in First Round of College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff is here! 12 teams will contend over the next few weeks for the FBS National Championship.
The top four-ranked teams will enjoy a first-round bye, while the other teams will go into action in the opening round. In this article, I'll give you my pick to win each first-round game. We don't concern ourselves with point spreads in this article; all we care about is who wins each game.
Let's dive into my picks.
College Football Picks for Opening Round of College Football Playoff
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -102
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why backing Oklahoma is one of my best bets for the opening round:
I bet on Oklahoma to upset Alabama earlier this season, and I'll do it again in the rematch. This, in my opinion, is a matchup between an underrated Sooners team and an overrated Crimson Tide team. Oklahoma ranks 15th in adjusted net EPA per play and 12th in net success rate. Alabama ranks 22nd and 30th in those two metrics.
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -160
Tulane vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -900
James Madison vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -2500
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!