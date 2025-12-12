Texas Tech Fans Holiday Wish No. 14
In this story:
The holiday season is now in full swing, and the wishes keep coming for Texas Tech fans.
In college athletics, respect and recognition for accomplishments don't always follow those teams and players at the end of the season. They are fans, media members, and even athletic directors whose opinions vary on what team and what players should be honored at the end of a season.
Wish No. 14: Texas Tech players, coaches, and staff members get the respect and recognition that they deserve.
First let's look at the awards that Texas Tech players and coaches have won.
Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has already won numerous awards this season.
He won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, which is for the top defensive player in the conference, and he was named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team, selected by media members.
He was also named the Butkus Award winner for the nation's most outstanding linebacker.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.
He also won the Lombardi Award, which is given to the nation's top lineman or linebacker.
He is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive player, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award for a defensive player combining on-field performance with character.
Lastly, he placed fifth in the Heisman race and received the most votes out of any defensive player.
Defensive end David Bailey has also won awards and is a finalist for other awards and honors as well.
He has been honored and rewarded with the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award and the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award.
He was also named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team and received All-American honors.
He and Rodriguez won the Pony Express Award.
Head coach Joey McGuire is a finalist for multiple Coach of the Year awards.
He was named the AFCA Regional Coach of the Year for Region Four.
He is an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award finalist.
He is a George Munger College Coach of the Year Award finalist.
He is on the Watch List & Coach of the Week for the Dodd Trophy.
He is also on the Watch List & National Coach of the Week for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award.
Here is a look at some other Texas Tech players and the honors they have received this season.
Kicker Stone Harrington, cornerback Brice Pollock, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Romello Height, and running back Cameron Dickey received All-Big 12 first-team honors.
This explains why the Texas Tech players and coaches deserve recognition for their accomplishment this season.
Texas Tech had a fantastic season, and awards are usually associated with team success. The coaches and players deserve recognition for their efforts this season. The Red Raiders performed well in conference games this season, only losing one game on the road without their starting quarterback, as seen by their first Big 12 Conference title victory.
Because the players consistently performed at a high level throughout the season, the team set a new school record by finishing the regular season with 12 wins and only one loss. The fact that the team advanced to the College Football Playoff proves that their players were performing at their peak and are among the top four in the nation. They not only qualified for the CFP but were given a top-four seed for their outstanding season; therefore, they were exempt from playing in the first round, with a bye going into their quarterfinal game.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.
Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.