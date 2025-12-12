The holiday season is now in full swing, and the wishes keep coming for Texas Tech fans.

In college athletics, respect and recognition for accomplishments don't always follow those teams and players at the end of the season. They are fans, media members, and even athletic directors whose opinions vary on what team and what players should be honored at the end of a season.

Wish No. 14: Texas Tech players, coaches, and staff members get the respect and recognition that they deserve.

First let's look at the awards that Texas Tech players and coaches have won.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has already won numerous awards this season.

He won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, which is for the top defensive player in the conference, and he was named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team, selected by media members.



He was also named the Butkus Award winner for the nation's most outstanding linebacker.

J-Rod is the 2025 Butkus Award Winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jx5FaPE3nJ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2025



The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.

The moment J-Rod became the first Red Raider to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy 🤠 pic.twitter.com/cSkyBa4unW — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 9, 2025



He also won the Lombardi Award, which is given to the nation's top lineman or linebacker.

He is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive player, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award for a defensive player combining on-field performance with character.

The fifth through 10th spots in the 2025 Heisman balloting were released tonight on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by @nissanusa, which aired live on @espn.#Heisman | #MoreThanATrophy pic.twitter.com/aNpNiHE3XV — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 12, 2025

Lastly, he placed fifth in the Heisman race and received the most votes out of any defensive player.

Defensive end David Bailey has also won awards and is a finalist for other awards and honors as well.

He has been honored and rewarded with the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award and the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award.

Took the league by storm.



David Bailey is the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer AND Defensive Lineman of the Year 🏅 pic.twitter.com/iDKo7c2SOT — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2025

He was also named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team and received All-American honors.

All-America honors for David Bailey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x3A62E2N6u — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 10, 2025

He and Rodriguez won the Pony Express Award.

This year's Pony Express Award Tandem is...@TexasTechFB's Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey! 🏈🐎🏆 pic.twitter.com/xeJD0RkbmE — The Pony Express Award (@PonyExpAward) December 10, 2025

Head coach Joey McGuire is a finalist for multiple Coach of the Year awards.

He was named the AFCA Regional Coach of the Year for Region Four.

Your AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year 👏@JoeyMcGuireTTU | @WeAreAFCA pic.twitter.com/HeknLbm3oA — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 25, 2025



He is an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award finalist.

Coach McGuire has been selected as an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Finalist @JoeyMcGuireTTU | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/XMELLW2W1l — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 9, 2025

He is a George Munger College Coach of the Year Award finalist.

Setting a new standard.



Coach McGuire is a finalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award 🫡 pic.twitter.com/joeHZVDhXc — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 8, 2025

He is on the Watch List & Coach of the Week for the Dodd Trophy.

Coach McGuire has been named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List 🫡 pic.twitter.com/gM20Y5wmGi — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 22, 2025

He is also on the Watch List & National Coach of the Week for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award.

Here is a look at some other Texas Tech players and the honors they have received this season.

Kicker Stone Harrington, cornerback Brice Pollock, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Romello Height, and running back Cameron Dickey received All-Big 12 first-team honors.

AP All-Big 12 💪



Defensive POTY: Jacob Rodriguez

First-Year Transfer OTY: David Bailey pic.twitter.com/B7snS41CnO — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 11, 2025

This explains why the Texas Tech players and coaches deserve recognition for their accomplishment this season.

Texas Tech had a fantastic season, and awards are usually associated with team success. The coaches and players deserve recognition for their efforts this season. The Red Raiders performed well in conference games this season, only losing one game on the road without their starting quarterback, as seen by their first Big 12 Conference title victory.

Because the players consistently performed at a high level throughout the season, the team set a new school record by finishing the regular season with 12 wins and only one loss. The fact that the team advanced to the College Football Playoff proves that their players were performing at their peak and are among the top four in the nation. They not only qualified for the CFP but were given a top-four seed for their outstanding season; therefore, they were exempt from playing in the first round, with a bye going into their quarterfinal game.

