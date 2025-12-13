Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 13
A matchup between two top-20 teams is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena this weekend. No. 17 Arkansas will visit No. 16 Texas Tech as a 1.5-point underdog after rattling off back-to-back wins over No. 11 Louisville and Fresno State.
The Razorbacks started off the year 0-2 against ranked teams after losing to No. 9 Michigan State and No. 3 Duke. However, they’ve shown resilience in recent weeks. Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas are leading the charge on offense for Arkansas as freshman guards. They’ll look to keep pace with a scoring and rebounding powerhouse in JT Toppin.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Arkansas: +1.5 (-105)
- Texas Tech: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +106
- Texas Tech: -128
Total
- 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 13
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Arkansas: 7-2
- Texas Tech: 7-2
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Player to Watch
JT Toppin: Toppin is among the nation’s leading scorers. He’s averaging 20.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game on 53.8 percent shooting. The junior forward has notched four double-doubles in eight outings. His shot blocking could be crucial as well, as he’s rejecting 1.2 shots per contest.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech is 3-5-1 against the spread overall and 2-4 at home. Arkansas has been more impressive, covering six times in nine games. The underdogs have looked especially strong lately.
The Razorbacks are 2-1 against the spread against top-12 teams. It’s clear that they’ve made several improvements since losing to Michigan State by three as a 2.5-point underdog.
Arkansas has covered in four straight contests. If it can hang tight against Duke for an extended period of time and topple Louisville, it can pull off an upset against the Red Raiders. Especially one that’s been underwhelming as a home favorite.
Pick: Arkansas moneyline (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.