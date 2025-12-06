Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Calls for Texas Tech, Conference To Emerge in National Conversation

During his press conference ahead of the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, conference commissioner Brett Yormark expressed the need for schools to separate themselves and emerge in the national conversation.

"We need our schools to be part of the national conversation, and when you think about the Big 12 and our football product, and I think this year that started to happen, and I think you'll see more of that evolution next year," Yormark said.

When the College Football Playoff expanded to a 12-team format for the 2024-25 season, the Big 12 only had one representative: Arizona State. This season, the conference may be in the same position, despite Yormark's opinion that the Big 12 is the deepest conference in the country.

The No. 4 Red Raiders have elevated their standing this season, putting the program in a position to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff with a win. However, BYU's No. 11 ranking has been a point of contention, sitting outside the present playoff picture, as things stand, potentially needing a win over Tech to qualify.

"I would hope that they wouldn't have to convince the [College Football Playoff] Selection Committee with a win today that they deserve to be in the CFP, but it might take that."

Texas Tech has done plenty this season to put itself in the national conversation. Yormark said the Red Raiders have deserved to be in the top four of the CFP rankings. Their offseason investments have transformed the football team into one of the best in the country.

There have been numerous conversations about Tech's investment in NIL, as there was a heavy emphasis on upgrading through the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. Yormark commended Tech's return on its spending and said he is in favor of "good NIL."

"I think if you look at Texas Tech or BYU, when you invest, you want a good return, and both are seeing a great return," Yormark said. "All of our schools are, for the most part, spending close, if not at the cap, which is terrific. It shows their investment in athletics, and as I've said it before, athletics is at the front porch of each institution, drives the entire ecosystem."

This has helped Texas Tech climb to the top of the Big 12, through homerun additions in the transfer portal and smart coaching hires. Shiel Wood and defensive additions like Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year David Bailey have helped transform the Red Raiders' defense from one of the worst in the country to one of the best.

As well, Jacob Rodriguez's candidacy for the Heisman has helped put Texas Tech at the forefront of national conversations. While he may not ultimately finish as a finalist, earning the coveted trip to New York City, Yormark called Rodriguez a "Heisman-worthy contender."

Rodriguez was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, and he was named the winner of the 2025 Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation

With Joey McGuire set to stay in town following his seven-year contract extension — as well as BYU's Kalani Sitake — the Big 12 should continue to elevate and earn further respect in national conversations.

