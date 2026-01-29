Big 12 Preseason Poll Marks Historic Moment for Texas Tech Softball
The Texas Tech softball program is kicking off the 2026 season in historic fashion.
For the first time in program history, the Red Raiders sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll and earned all 10 possible votes, the league announced on Thursday. The poll was voted on by Big 12 softball head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.
Texas Tech was unanimously voted the favorite and earned 100 points.
Oklahoma State earned one first-place vote and placed second with 87 points. Behind the Cowgirls are the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, who tied with 77 points. In fifth are the UCF Knights.
2026 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll
1. Texas Tech - (10), 100
2. Oklahoma State - (1), 87
3. Arizona - 77
4. Arizona State - 77
5. UCF - 63
6. BYU - 55
7. Iowa State - 44
8. Baylor - 42
9. Kansas - 28
10. Utah - 21
11. Houston - 11
The top five programs all earned NCAA Tournament berths last season, with Texas Tech finishing as the national runner-up, losing to Texas in the Women's College World Series Championship Series. It was the first time the Red Raiders advanced to Super Regionals and the WCWS.
In the Softball America Preseason Top 25, Texas Tech enters the season ranked No. 1, another historic milestone for head coach Gerry Glasco and his program. Arizona is ranked No. 17, and Oklahoma State is No. 19.
Big 12 Softball Preseason Team
The preseason team includes 18 players from across the conference with 16 earning conference honors last year, including transfers.
Texas Tech leads all teams with seven selections followed by two honorees each from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Oklahoma State and one selection apiece from Baylor, UCF and Iowa State.
- Regan Shockey, Arizona, CF
- Sydney Stewart, Arizona, C/UTL
- Kenzie Brown, Arizona State, RHP
- Tanya Windle, Arizona State, OF
- Brooklyn Carter, Baylor, OF
- Ilove’a Brittingham, BYU, C/OF
- Lily Owens, BYU, UTL
- isabella Vega, UCF, RHP
- Jessie Clemons, Iowa State, UTL
- Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State, INF
- Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State, RHP
- Lauren Allred, Texas Tech, 1B
- Jasmyn Burns, Texas Tech, C
- NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, RHP
- Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech, OF
- Alana Johnson, Texas Tech, OF
- Taylor Pannell, Texas Tech, 3B
- Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech, LHP/UTL
The Big 12 Softball Media Days Show continues on Thursday from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed live on ESPN+, BYUtv, Big 12 Studios, and the Big 12 Conference YouTube channel.
Additionally, the Big 12 Softball Preview Show will air on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.