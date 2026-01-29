Big 12 Preseason Poll Marks Historic Moment for Texas Tech Softball

The Texas Tech softball program is kicking off the 2026 season in historic fashion.

For the first time in program history, the Red Raiders sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll and earned all 10 possible votes, the league announced on Thursday. The poll was voted on by Big 12 softball head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

Respect from our peers pic.twitter.com/FKNzWDosbN — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) January 28, 2026

Texas Tech was unanimously voted the favorite and earned 100 points.

Oklahoma State earned one first-place vote and placed second with 87 points. Behind the Cowgirls are the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, who tied with 77 points. In fifth are the UCF Knights.

2026 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

1. Texas Tech - (10), 100

2. Oklahoma State - (1), 87

3. Arizona - 77

4. Arizona State - 77

5. UCF - 63

6. BYU - 55

7. Iowa State - 44

8. Baylor - 42

9. Kansas - 28

10. Utah - 21

11. Houston - 11

The top five programs all earned NCAA Tournament berths last season, with Texas Tech finishing as the national runner-up, losing to Texas in the Women's College World Series Championship Series. It was the first time the Red Raiders advanced to Super Regionals and the WCWS.

The stage is set for Big 12 softball. All that's left to do is play ball 🥎 pic.twitter.com/hnDZYEU1Oj — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2026

In the Softball America Preseason Top 25, Texas Tech enters the season ranked No. 1, another historic milestone for head coach Gerry Glasco and his program. Arizona is ranked No. 17, and Oklahoma State is No. 19.

Big 12 Softball Preseason Team

The preseason team includes 18 players from across the conference with 16 earning conference honors last year, including transfers.

Texas Tech leads all teams with seven selections followed by two honorees each from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Oklahoma State and one selection apiece from Baylor, UCF and Iowa State.

Preseason praise for these Big 12 softball stars 👀 pic.twitter.com/p29QIN9HYK — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2026

Regan Shockey, Arizona, CF

Sydney Stewart, Arizona, C/UTL

Kenzie Brown, Arizona State, RHP

Tanya Windle, Arizona State, OF

Brooklyn Carter, Baylor, OF

Ilove’a Brittingham, BYU, C/OF

Lily Owens, BYU, UTL

isabella Vega, UCF, RHP

Jessie Clemons, Iowa State, UTL

Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State, INF

Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State, RHP

Lauren Allred, Texas Tech, 1B

Jasmyn Burns, Texas Tech, C

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, RHP

Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech, OF

Alana Johnson, Texas Tech, OF

Taylor Pannell, Texas Tech, 3B

Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech, LHP/UTL

The Big 12 Softball Media Days Show continues on Thursday from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed live on ESPN+, BYUtv, Big 12 Studios, and the Big 12 Conference YouTube channel.

Additionally, the Big 12 Softball Preview Show will air on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 3.