Texas Tech Football beats out Michigan State for Top 100 Class of 2027 Recruit

In a recruiting win over Michigan State, Texas Tech got a huge commitment from a four-star cornerback out of the state of Michigan.

Many college football writers who cover high school recruiting were surprised by this recruiting pickup because it seemed that he was destined to commit to Michigan State.

Michigan State redshirt-junior DB Caleb Gash via IG. Caleb on the left, younger brothers Samson in the middle, Gideon on the right.



Samson (2026 4 ⭐️ WR commit), is set to visit East Lansing this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ku9jo6VDTO — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) January 28, 2026

His older brothers seemed to be pushing him to commit to MSU early in the recruiting process.

Family ties + strong relationships keep Michigan State in the mix for 2027 four-star ATH Gideon Gash.



“I already got brothers there, so it just feels super comfortable, super homey.”



Decision could come this summer.(VIP)https://t.co/yGC6YloCTj pic.twitter.com/2mQ8tw00KT — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) May 4, 2026

There were numerous stories written about the family bond between Gideon and his two older brothers, who will be playing football for the Spartans this fall.

Needless to say MSU JR DB Caleb Gash is stoked to have his little brother Gideon Gash (4⭐️ATH, DCC) on campus for a visit. Middle brother FR WR Samson Gash also posting recruiting graphics. pic.twitter.com/4shYV9ybSh — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) May 29, 2026

Gideon not too long ago took a recruiting visit to Michigan State, which was different from his usual visits to East Lansing to see his older brother.

CRYSTAL BALL: #MichiganState is trending for 2027 four-star DB Gideon Gash, per @C_Robinson247’s intel.



The Spartan Tailgate staff is putting in picks.



Intel: https://t.co/HZ0usCJHi6 (VIP) pic.twitter.com/rQULxNnsj7 — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) February 17, 2026

Two 247 Sports staffers gave crystal ball predictions that Gideon would commit to Michigan State. However, that all changed late last week.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Gideon Gash has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 205 ATH chose the Red Raiders over Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, and Michigan State



He’s ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/UOdZjh9lcu pic.twitter.com/K8rbWKxP9U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 6, 2026

His commitment brought up Texas Tech's 2027 high school team recruiting ranking to No. 4 in the country.

NEW: Texas Tech bolstered its No. 4 recruiting class with blue-chip ATH Gideon Gash over the weekend, and the Red Raiders aren't finished yet



+Tech surging with more DB targets, including flip target

+Latest on 5-star DL Jalen Brewster, blue-chippers Benny Easter Jr., Jhadyn… pic.twitter.com/QR1aeCshIZ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 8, 2026

Texas Tech has been the main focal point of college football this week with the news that the 99th District Court of Lubbock County decided on a temporary injunction, making Brendan Sorsby eligible to play this college football season after serving a two-game suspension. The Red Raiders have essentially become the new villains of college football this week. However, the Texas Tech football program is in excellent shape for both the short and long term.

The Gash commitment has been overlooked due to the Sorsby news, but it indicates that the Red Raiders' recruiting momentum is not slowing down and is only gaining strength. The Texas Tech coaches in charge of recruiting him accomplished an impressive feat by successfully recruiting a highly sought-after recruit from Michigan, convincing him not to commit to a school where his two older brothers play, and ensuring that all his friends and family could see him play.

Being able to recruit from the state of Texas is one thing, as eight of the eleven commitments for the 2027 class are from Texas; however, getting Gash's commitment takes the Red Raiders' recruiting class to a new level.

His commitment couldn't have come at a better time, as many opposing teams' coaching staffs will use the Sorsby situation against the Red Raiders on the recruiting trail.

Other coaches may now say when recruiting players with offers from Texas Tech that the Red Raiders will remain outside the upper echelon of the elite in college football by saying things such as, "You won’t get to play on the biggest national stages against SEC or Big Ten giants if you go to Lubbock, because schools like Georgia and Oklahoma will refuse to schedule Texas Tech in the future.” Recruiters from other big-name programs may also tell prospects in future non-conference games against Texas Tech. Georgia and other big programs have failed to schedule.

On top of the gambling controversy, reports say Texas Tech paid Sorsby a huge NIL payout of $5 million when he transferred there. His gambling scandal and big payday will provide information for rival coaches who are trying to undermine the culture that head coach Joey McGuire has built. They will tell high school recruits that Texas Tech is willing to sell the integrity of the locker room for one player. Opposing coaches can say that McGuire and his coaching staff fought hard in court to protect a quarterback who bet on his own team (Indiana) just to have a proven quarterback for this season.

Even with all that being said, Gash's commitment is helping Texas Tech build momentum on the high school recruiting trail and even though opposing coaches will attempt to flip commitments and try to tarnish the Red Raiders' reputation, Texas Tech is in a good spot moving forward.

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