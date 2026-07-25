Report: Brendan Sorsby Drew Interest From Unexpected Team Before Failed Supplemental Draft Bid

Before Brendan Sorsby’s declaration for the supplemental draft was declined, the prospect of him entering the NFL this summer garnered widespread interest across the football world. Not only was Sorsby the first player planning to enter the supplemental draft in years, he was slated to be the highest-profile player to do so in decades as a talented quarterback with the potential to be an early draft pick.

Unsurprisingly, several quarterback-needy teams such as the Cardinals, Jets, and Browns were quickly viewed as contenders to land him—though Cleveland coach Todd Monken didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea.

Even looking beyond those obvious options, there were teams like the Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers and Dolphins—teams without an immediate need at the position but could use potentially have one in the future—who were seen as underrated contenders to land him.

It was unclear what level of interest any of those teams really had in Sorsby, particularly with the complication of Sorsby losing his NCAA eligibility due to gambling on sports—a contentious issue the NFL takes very seriously.

There was one surprising team, however, that reportedly had legitimate interest in Sorsby: the Cowboys. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, multiple sources relayed that Dallas had “high interest” in the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback.

The Cowboys of course are not a quarterback-needy team in the slightest at this time. They have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who is coming off a strong ’25 campaign which saw him finish top-five in passing yards and touchdowns.

Prescott is signed through the 2028 season, but with him entering his age-33 season, the Cowboys could have potentially been looking for his successor, or simply another backup quarterback. Prescott has dealt with injuries during several seasons of his career, and it wouldn’t have hurt the Cowboys to bring in another quarterback to contend for the backup position alongside Sam Howell and Joe Milton III. It remains unclear how high of a pick the Cowboys—or any other team—might have been willing to use on Sorsby had the NFL held the supplemental draft.

Before Sorsby’s bid was declined, coach Brian Schottenheimer notably said of the situation, “Honestly, I know it’s a big storyline, I haven’t followed it much. I’m aware just enough to be dangerous. I really don’t have any honest opinions. If we get to the point where we’re interested then certainly I’ll have an opinion. But as of now, it doesn’t affect my life. I’m focused on the 90 guys we have here.”

The NFL ultimately declined Sorsby’s attempt to enter the supplemental draft, instead redirecting him to enter the 2027 NFL draft next spring. Perhaps the Cowboys could look into selecting Sorsby at that point if they are still interested. The Cowboys might not want to use an early pick on Sorsby in a standard draft, but he also might not require a super high pick since he will not be able to play in games this season to boost his stock on the field. Sorsby will be able to take part in the pre-draft process, but it will be tough to become a surefire first-round prospect without playing in 2026.

Regardless of what unfolds, Sorsby will remain one of the NFL’s most fascinating prospects by the time next spring rolls around.

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