Texas Tech Football Soars in Rankings After Beating Kansas State
The Texas Tech football team continues its climb up the national ladder. And the team did it after another statement victory. The Red Raiders took down Kansas State on the road a day back. The win has vaulted them higher in both major polls. If a win wasn't enough, that even set them up for one of the most anticipated home games of the season.
Red Raiders Crack the Top 10
After their 43–20 victory over Kansas State, Texas Tech jumped four spots to No. 9 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday. The win showcased their ability to handle tough Big 12 competition.
It also solidified their reputation as one of the most well-rounded teams in college football this season. With an 8–1 record, the Red Raiders are positioning themselves as legitimate contenders in both the Big 12 and national playoff discussions.
Their rapid ascent in the rankings now sets up a thrilling matchup this coming weekend. Texas Tech will host No. 8 BYU at Jones AT&T Stadium. The match will mark the Red Raiders’ first Top 10 showdown of the season. With both teams ranked inside the top 10, Saturday’s game has the potential to shake up the national picture.
A New Power Balance in the Big 12
While Texas Tech’s rise has captured national attention, the broader Big 12 landscape is also heating up. BYU, which enjoyed a bye week, enters the matchup with a perfect 8–0 record, looking to protect its undefeated season. The clash in Lubbock will also determine early control of the conference standings. With that, it will show who could have long-term playoff implications.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, Utah and Cincinnati continue to hold national rankings in the US LBM Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 19 and No. 25, respectively.
In the Associated Press Top 25, the rankings mirror those of the coaches’ poll, with Texas Tech and BYU also sitting at No. 9 and No. 8. The consistency between polls reflects how highly the national media and coaches regard both programs heading into this critical matchup.
With the Red Raiders soaring into the top 10 and BYU maintaining its unbeaten record, Saturday’s contest in Lubbock is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Texas Tech will look to ride its recent momentum and home-field energy to another signature win as the Big 12 race intensifies.
