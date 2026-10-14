Texas Tech Football, Soccer, and More Having a Great October

Here is a look at how well Texas Tech athletic teams are performing thus far in the month of October.

Happy Monday to all the other undefeated teams in the state of Texas pic.twitter.com/YMhrFqvjMm — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 12, 2026

Staying at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll pic.twitter.com/CJKYSkiugx — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 11, 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team's October highlights begin with their 29-7 win over Colorado. Texas Tech scored 29 unanswered points after trailing 7-3 early to move to 5-0 for the second straight season. It also marked the 40th win for head coach Joey McGuire at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders defense had four interceptions and turned those takeaways into 19 points. Defensive back Brice Pollock recorded two interceptions, and linebacker John Curry scored a key fourth-quarter touchdown on an interception return. J'Koby Williams rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries, and Quinten Joyner had 62 yards and a score. Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Carter Jr. in the third quarter to give the Red Raiders a lead they did not relinquish. The Red Raiders have three games remaining on their October schedule, starting with their homecoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Entering our Top-10 Era! pic.twitter.com/ZEDFxQmkMi — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) October 13, 2026

Here are the October highlights and results for the women’s soccer team. The Red Raiders finished a strong performance at the John Walker Soccer Complex with a clean-sheet victory over Arizona State, closing out a perfect home stand with a 2-0 victory to begin the month. They followed that win up with another shutout win over Oklahoma State, winning 3-0. But the best win this month was when Texas Tech went on the road and played TCU. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders finish a rugged week on the road by holding on against TCU in a tough defensive battle for a crucial 1-0 conference road victory.

Fresh off his win at Colonial, Adam Bresnu climbs six spots to No. 3 in the latest @PGATOURU rankings 📈



One of two schools with 3 in the top 12! 🔥⛳️ pic.twitter.com/mPLjm5Qsnm — Texas Tech Men’s Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) October 7, 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s golf team has a couple of highlights this October. After a brilliant run through October, standout golfer Adam Bresnu jumped to No. 3 in the PGA Tour University rankings. He also took home big at the highly regarded Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, earning a coveted PGA exemption. The Red Raiders entered the Big 12 Match Play tournament as the No. 2 seed and had a solid run in pool play at the Salt Lake Country Club. Texas Tech opened with a strong 4-1 win against Houston. Simon Hovdal, Bresnu, Ben Gregg, and Price Hill all scored wins. The Red Raiders fought to a 2.5–2.5 tie with Kansas State in a match that darkness and weather initially stopped. Bresnu scored a win, Tim Wiedemeyer scored a win, and Gregg took a dramatic half-point after an eagle on the final hole. Then they edged the Colorado Buffaloes 3-2, led by dominant wins from Alvaro Pasto, Bresnu, and Wiedemeyer.

The full 2026-27 slate. Let’s hoop. pic.twitter.com/AprVpX22Hl — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) October 13, 2026

Happy Birthday, @CoachGrantMac!



Our guy, one of the greats! pic.twitter.com/72SphKPkB3 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) October 14, 2026

Here are the October Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team announcements and schedule additions: Texas Tech has announced the game times and television/broadcast network designations for the upcoming 2026-27 men’s basketball season, giving fans the complete rundown on how to watch games at home and away. Big conference TV announcements were also made, with big matchups such as Texas Tech vs. Kansas on ESPN/ABC.

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