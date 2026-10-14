On Paper, Texas Tech is the Best College Football Team in Texas, and Here is Why

Here is a look at why Texas Tech is ranked number one in the Texas power rankings entering week seven.

Texas Tech’s Red Raiders are one of nine unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with an overall record of 5-0 (2-0 in Big 12 play). They are also ranked in the top 10 nationally in the major polls. While “number one out of all FBS Texas college football” might change weekly, depending on wins and losses and other particular metrics, here are the reasons Texas Tech is considered the number one ranked team in Texas entering week seven play.

The main reason is that the Red Raiders are undefeated at 5-0 to start the season. Texas Tech is one of the few remaining undefeated teams, already with some big wins. Their resume includes signature wins such as a hard-fought road triumph at Oregon State, a statement home win against then-ranked Houston, and a resounding 29–7 road win at Colorado. Unlike other FBS teams from Texas, the Red Raiders have won all their games, and they technically deserve to be ranked number one in this week's state of Texas college football rankings.

The Red Raiders have locked down a place in the top 10, as Texas Tech is ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll and higher ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 9. Their week-to-week consistency has earned them the nod from national voters, unlike the other levels of competition that high-profile teams in the state of Texas have faced this season.

Now, here’s a look at where all 13 Texas FBS college football schools are ranked heading into Week 7 play.

No. 13 UTEP Miners

No. 12 Sam Houston Bearkats

No. 11 Rice Owls

No. 10 Texas State Bobcats

No. 9 UTSA Roadrunners

No. 8 North Texas Mean Green

No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 6 SMU Mustangs

No. 5 Baylor Bears

No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 3 Houston Cougars

No. 2 Texas Longhorns

No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders

On paper, Texas Tech is 5-0, while Texas is 4-1. There is no better reason to be perfect at 5-0 than to be moving up in the Texas power rankings. Beating every team you face in college football, especially in the cutthroat Power Four conference scene, buys you some baseline respect. Challenging games away from home (in unfriendly environments like in Boulder) exhibit the fortitude and poise that both prediction algorithms and human voters admire.

Traditional human polls (like the AP and Coaches Polls) frequently suffer from "brand bias" or conference favoritism (favoring programs from the SEC or Big Ten). You can make a solid argument that Texas Tech’s CV, which features a high-profile win over a ranked team in Houston, should matter more than traditional power conference institutions whose early-season schedules may not be as difficult. Analysts rooting for the Red Raiders typically have pointed to their standing relative to other top-10 or fringe top-10 teams, emphasizing that they are controlling games and winning over tough conference foes that should propel them over those with lighter schedules or early blemishes.

Advanced analytic frameworks—like ESPN’s SP+ and Football Power Index (FPI)—rank the strength of a team independent of straight records by looking at efficiency on a down-to-down basis, explosiveness, and opponent-adjusted performance. And when metrics systems have Texas Tech firmly inside or near the top tier nationally, it gives credence to the idea that they’re not just winning ugly but doing so at a high level statistically. Yes, the Longhorns defeated Ohio State, but that was at home, and some of their other wins over teams like Texas State and UTSA don't compare to the Red Raiders' wins over Colorado and Oregon State. The Longhorns' win over the Buckeyes is a better win than Texas Tech's win over Houston, but overall, the Red Raiders receive the number one ranking in these power rankings heading into week seven play.

Lastly, some may argue that the Longhorns win at Tennessee should put them at the No. 1 spot, but the Volunteers struggled in wins over Auburn and Arkansas, who have a combined record of 5-6. Texas also only defeated Tennessee by three points, and the Longhorns lost to an Oklahoma team that lost to Michigan and that was defeated by Georgia by four touchdowns. On the other hand, the Red Raiders have solid victories over teams like Oregon State, who won their last four games and lost only to Houston on the road, and the Cougars, who have five wins and lost only to Texas Tech. The Longhorns have only one road win, while the Red Raiders have two. It is early in the season, but on paper, Texas Tech has the No. 1 ranking.

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