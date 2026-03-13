Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby recently spoke about the relationship he has built with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The new Red Raiders quarterback joined J.D. PicKell of the On3 podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Among them was his growing relationship with the former Texas Tech star.

During the interview, Sorsby said his relationship with Mahomes has continued to grow. He also noted that he has developed a connection with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

"Not really until I entered the portal," Sorsby said of the relationship he had with Patrick Mahomes before committing to Texas Tech. "[Patrick] Mahomes had reached out, and I said, 'Okay, this is pretty sick. Mahomes just texted me out of nowhere, was a pretty cool deal. So I kind of built a relationship a little bit with him. I remember, obviously, being at Cincinnati, Travis [Kelce] had texted me, he slid up on my story whenever I announced I committed and Travis Kecle was all like 'You're dead to me' with laughing emojis and all this stuff. I still talk to both of those guys decently regularly. I know they got busy lives going on, but I'm sure I'll be able to train with them this summer and it'll be good. Mahomes has been nothing but great to me so far and it's been awesome."

Brendan Sorsby heard from Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce when he hit the transfer portal (for different reasons)



Full convo: https://t.co/9jd8m34GJF pic.twitter.com/Uf0D5OHSOm — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 13, 2026

Sorsby also said that Mahomes was among the first to reach out to him after he hit the transfer portal.

Mahomes knows a thing or two about making a name for himself in Lubbock. He spent his entire college career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and established himself as a prolific, record-setting quarterback.

Time and time again, Mahomes showcased elite arm talent and athleticism while operating in the program’s Air Raid offense. In just over two seasons as a starter, he threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns, leading the FBS in passing yards with 5,052 during his 2016 junior season.

In his time at Texas Tech, Mahomes set the single-game records for pass attempts (88), completions (52), passing yards (734), most plays (100) and yards of total offense (819) against Oklahoma. Mahomes' 5,052 passing yards ranked fourth all-time in program history.

Can Brendan Sorsby Elevate Texas Tech’s Offense in 2026?

Sorsby may not reach the status of Mahomes in his time in Lubbock, but he could help the program reach new heights in 2026. He has experience under center at the college level and provides dual-threat quarterback play that will certainly improve from last season's offensive limitations.

The 22-year-old spent the last two seasons under center as a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats. In 24 games as the starting quarterback, he completed 456 completions for 5,613 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, averaged 233.9 yards per game and had a passer efficiency rating of 145.1.

Prior to Sorsby's time at Cincinnati, he was the quarterback for the Indiana Hooisers from 2022 to 2023.

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