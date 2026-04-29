Does Travis Kelce Have Beef With Meryl Streep? Why ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Actress Randomly Roasted Chiefs Star

No one knows wrath quite like fictional Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by the incomparable Meryl Streep. And, on a random week during the NFL offseason, Streep decided to cheekily pile it on the Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers discussed Streep’s playful roast directed at Travis during her The Devil Wears Prada 2 promo tour this spring.

“Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?” Jason asked Travis.

“I’m a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have any beef with her,” Travis responded.

“Well, you might want to wait until you see this clip,” Jason said. “Travis got called out for some reason in The Devils Wears Prada 2 promo video. Let’s take a look.”

In the video, Streep spoke to an interviewer about the making of the hyped-up sequel: “The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones. I'd like to see Travis Kelce do that.”

Way out of left field.

Like most of us, Travis was totally caught off guard by the surprising stray and couldn’t believe his name was coming out of the three-time Oscar-winning actress’s mouth.

“We’re going to have to find some size 14 heels,” Travis said, referring to the challenge laid down by Streep. “I’ll give credit where credit’s due: I don’t think I can do it, Meryl.”

The Chiefs tight end did add that if he ever found himself in Italy walking on cobblestones, he would try to find a pair of stilettos in his size to “put it to the test.”

Meryl Streep threw down the gauntlet and now we need to find size 14 stilettos @reeses pic.twitter.com/lNE3R8mUT3 — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 29, 2026

Why Meryl Streep called out Travis Kelce in The Devil Wears Prada 2 promo video

So, what did Trav do to annoy Streep? Did he move at a glacial pace? Was he just thoroughly incompetent? Did he wear the wrong blue sweater?

The truth is we don’t know exactly why Streep decided to take an unprovoked jab at Kelce, or whether the two know each other at all. In the last few years, Kelce has made some forays into acting, most notably starring in Happy Gilmore 2, but it feels unlikely that he and Streep would have crossed paths in the industry at this point.

It’s more likely that Streep knows his fiancée, Taylor Swift—over a decade ago, Swift and Streep both appeared in the 2014 dystopian movie, The Giver. Streep’s subtle dig at Kelce also may have been in reference to one of Swift’s songs from her folklore album, “Cardigan”: “Vintage tee, brand new phone/ High heels on cobblestones.”

If so, that lyric reference completely went over Kelce’s head. It is a bit of a stretch, but it would explain the super random roast. Kelce probably won’t report to Chiefs camp until later this summer, giving him plenty of time to catch Streep’s new movie (which comes out in theaters this Friday!) and maybe get a chance to clear the air with the legendary icon.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated