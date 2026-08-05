LUBBOCK, Texas — As summer days quickly wind down and longer days fade, early college football rankings slowly begin to release in the buildup to the season. Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders had their first appearance inside the top 25, finishing as the No. 12 team in the first USA Today 2026-27 US LBM Coaches Poll. The Red Raiders were one of four Big 12 teams to make the first Coaches Poll and were the highest-ranked Big 12 team in it.

After the first day of preseason camp for Texas Tech today, Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire commented that the ranking from today's poll was just about where he thought it would be among the plethora of talented teams in the country.

“It's probably right where I thought. When you look at everybody around us, they are really good teams. I wouldn’t have been surprised if we were farther down or if we were higher up. Wherever you look at the polls and everything, it's just always good to be in it when you start the season. It's a lot easier to get to where you want to go,” said McGuire during a press conference today. “It shows we have some respect across the country. There are some really good football teams on that list, and when you start looking at who you are around its humbling, one buts its also exciting that that double t is right in the mix with a lot of good football programs. I am excited it's a good place to build from and go from there.”

With just about a month until the college football season begins, Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire and his team will hope to defend their 2025/26 Big 12 title, something very few programs have done in the conference’s history. They are also attempting to return to the postseason after a loss in the Orange Bowl to Oregon, 23-0, ended the Red Raiders' season. A tumultuous offseason has followed Tech since the end of the season.

The Red Raiders dealt with key pieces on both sides of the ball heading to the portal or the NFL, with 22 additions coming into the program. With that, the saga surrounding former quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s exit from the program, which occurred months after he transferred in from Cincinnati and was linked to a gambling scandal, dominated most of the summer for Tech. The Red Raiders have continued to build toward the start of the season, with a plethora of new and returning faces in West Texas.

Tech named sophomore quarterback Will Hammond the starter during the summer. Hammond enters his second season in Lubbock, his first as the starter. Hammond played during multiple portions of last season, mainly in place of then-starter Behren Morton, who spent spurts of the season banged up. Hammond suffered a torn ACL in late October, with question marks surrounding whether he would be ready to start come week one as more time passed throughout the offseason.

Nonetheless, Hammond is expected to play in Tech’s first game of the season against Abeline Christian. With McGuire stating today that the sophomore quarterback embracing his personality will be pivotal in helping Tech get where they want to this season.

“We have talked a lot about being our starting quarterback, and the things I want to constantly remind him that he’s gotta be Will Hammond,” said McGuire. “He is extremely unique that why people are so drawn to him. He is a different cat with his personality and just his thought process. So that is what's going to make him successful he has all the athletic traits, but what's going to make him successful is him just being him and not trying to be somebody else.”

Outside of Hammond, Tech has a plethora of pieces to work with on offense. Tech returned junior running backs J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey, who both combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 total touchdowns last season. They also return junior running back Quinten Joyner, who missed all of last season due to injury. In the passing catching group, senior wide receiver Coy Eakin leads a young group, along with senior tight end Terrance Carter Jr., who is expected to play a massive role in the passing game. Along the offensive line, the group was one of the most improved positions for McGuire and his staff this offseason, headlined by Louisville transfer Jordan Church.

Defensively, a major overhaul came to the unit that had the second-best yards per game in the country and the fewest yards per play. Tech added eight players along the front seven alone, headlined by former Miami of Ohio defensive end Adam Trick and former Kent State pass rusher Jamond Mathis, among others. Tech also added veteran linebacker Austin Romaine to partner with senior linebacker Ben Roberts. Among multiple additions in the secondary, Tech has reloaded a unit that made the Red Raiders successful last season.

Tech will open up the season on September 5th against Abilene Christian at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock.

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