Former Red Raider Kliff Kingsbury Picks Thailand Over OC Jobs

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals came to an abrupt halt on Jan. 9, just one year after he signed a contract extension through 2027.

While several NFL or collegiate teams were reportedly interested in Kingsbury for an offensive coordinator position, the former Tech quarterback apparently isn't interested in hearing any of those offers.

Per Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is not interested in fielding any OC jobs at any level as of right now.

NFL interest in Kingsbury is high as several teams already have openings at the OC position. The Jets, Patriots, Commanders, Titans, and Rams are ready to interview for the position, while other teams will be turning over their entire staff. Kingsbury has ties to the Patriots and Rams, having played in New England and being a close friend of Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a record of 4–13 in 2022, their worst record since he arrived in Arizona, as the team dealt with numerous injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals organization has never had a head coach last longer than six seasons, despite being in existence for over 100 years.

Kingsbury's only playoff appearance occurred last season after an 11-6 record and NFC West crown, but a Wild Card round loss to the Rams ended the postseason run.

In 43 games played as a Red Raider from 1999-2002, Kingsbury threw for 12,429 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions. He coached the Red Raiders from 2013-2019 finishing with a record of 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.



