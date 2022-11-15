Red Raiders Move up in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Kansas Jayhawks and moved up two spots in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 11.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) beat the Jayhawks, 43-28. With the win, Tech moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in this week’s rankings.

The Red Raiders will travel to Iowa State on Saturday.

The Week 11 results included TCU beating Texas, 17-10; Kansas State beating Baylor, 31-3; West Virginia beating Oklahoma, 23-20; Oklahoma State beating Iowa State, 20-14; and Texas Tech beating Kansas, 43-28.

The Week 12 schedule is set for Saturday. TCU is at Baylor at 11 a.m. CT. Kansas State is at West Virginia at 1 p.m. CT; Texas is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. CT. Texas Tech is at Iowa State at 6 p.m. CT. Oklahoma State is at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 11 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (10-0, 7-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2) — 45 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) — 39 points (Last Week: 6)

4. Texas (6-4, 4-3) — 36 points (Last Week: 2)

5. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) — 29 points (Last Week: 3)

6. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) — 26 points (Last Week: 8)

7. Kansas (6-4, 3-4) — 16 points (Last Week: 5)

8. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last Week: 10)

9. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) — 13 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter