Red Raiders Slide in Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Baylor Bears and moved down two spots in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 9.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) lost to the Bears, 45-17. With the loss, the Red Raiders moved from No. 5 to No. 7 in this week’s rankings.

The Red Raiders will travel to TCU for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Week 10 on Saturday.

The Week 9 results included TCU beating West Virginia, 41-31; Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0; Oklahoma beating Iowa State, 27-13; and Baylor beating Texas Tech, 45-17.

The Week 10 schedule is set for Saturday. Texas Tech will be at TCU at 11 a.m. central. Baylor is at Oklahoma at 2 p.m. central. Oklahoma State is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. central. West Virginia is at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. central. And Texas is at Kansas State at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 9 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (8-0, 5-0) (6) — 60 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) — 48 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Baylor (5-3, 3-2) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 37 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3) — 28 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) — 25 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 17 points (Last Week: 8)

T9. Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

T9. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) — 10 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

