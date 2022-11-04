Big 12 FanNation Week 10 Football Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to travel to Fort Worth to take on the undefeated Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The predictions for the Horned Frogs-Red Raiders game will come later this week, but what about the rest of the Big 12 in Week 10?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. CT, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Baylor’s back on track after bullying Texas Tech last week. The Bears will overpower Oklahoma in this one. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This should be a fun one. Both teams are looking to catch a stride late in the season, but I’m feeling OU to continue its win streak to three games at home. Oklahoma 37, Baylor 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wow. Last year this game was on ESPN proper. Now it’s on Big 12 Now. Well, that’s … something. I think the Sooners are finally starting to find their balance after falling off the face of the earth in October. Getting quarterback Dillon Gabriel healthy will do that for you.

Baylor looks well-oiled right now, especially in the run game. And it sounds like running back Taye McWilliams is close to being healthy. Add him to freshman running back Richard Reese and, well, that’s a problem for OU. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a toss-up. If the Sooners play like they did against Kansas, they’ll win by 10. If they struggle like they did in the second half, Baylor wins.

Oklahoma’s red zone offense needs to be better, but it’ll be enough at home to hang on for a win. Gabriel has himself a day passing. Oklahoma 38, Baylor 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: If Oklahoma can’t stop the run, then it could be in for a long day against Baylor and Reese. I expect this game to be a barn burner, classic Big 12 style, with Baylor leaving with a road win and clinching their bowl eligibility. Baylor 42, Oklahoma 35

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kansas has fallen quite a ways from its once-undefeated spot in the AP rankings. Oklahoma State should make easy work of the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State 45, Kansas 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: You won’t find an angrier team in the country this week than Oklahoma State. After getting shut out in Manhattan, the Cowboys are staying in-state and won’t be leaving Kansas with two straight losses. Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 25

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: My heart says Kansas. My head says Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State 34, Kansas 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: How much would I like to see this upset? So much. Will it happen? Yes, I’m going crazy picking the Jayhawks. Rank then again, you cowards! Kansas 35, Oklahoma State 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Since starting 5-0, Kansas has lost three straight games and appears to be crashing back to earth.

Oklahoma State is coming off of an embarrassment against Kansas State and unfortunately for Kansas, it is the next opponent up for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State 49, Kansas 28

West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. CT, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: West Virginia and quarterback JT Daniels get back in the win column against the Cyclones. West Virginia 28, Iowa State 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cyclones’ sputtering offense will be their undoing against West Virginia. Iowa State will fall to 0-6 in the Big 12 to continue their disappointing season. WVU 30, Iowa State 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The winner of this game has a good shot of getting to a bowl game. The loser of this game is probably done. Iowa State 27, West Virginia 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: In games where both teams are struggling, it's best to go with the home squad. Coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones pick up their first win while the Mountaineers inch closer to moving off Neal Brown as coach. Iowa State 34, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This might be one of the uglier games in the Big 12 this week, and I’m not sure which way to lean. Ultimately, though, West Virginia’s offense will outpace Iowa State’s and leave Saturday with its fourth victory. West Virginia 31, Iowa State 24

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State, 6 p.m.CT, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kansas State’s offense has proven to be a formidable force, even without quarterback Adrian Martinez at the helm.

Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn may be too difficult for Texas to stop. And if they can’t, the Longhorns may not have enough points up their sleeves to stay in the game. Kansas State 35, Texas 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns have been tested on the road this season and have failed to answer the call. Kansas State is their toughest test yet and even a week off to prepare doesn’t give me confidence in a Texas win, though the Horns will find themselves in another close game. Kansas State 41, Texas 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Right now, K-State controls its own destiny for second place in the Big 12. The Wildcats are by themselves as a one-loss team. If K-State wins its next two games — at home against Texas and on the road against Baylor — then I think it will be in Arlington next month (West Virginia and Kansas remain, with the latter at home).

The Wildcats do not want to have to play around with tiebreakers here, especially since they already have a loss to TCU. The race behind them is jumbled, with Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor sharing third place. K-State already has one tiebreaker over OSU (and in the event of a three-way tie, the point differential is going to matter).

Beating Texas would give it a second one. Texas heads to Manhattan coming off a bye week and the Longhorns are probably the healthiest they’ve been in a month.

You have two of the best backs in the game squaring off in Vaughn and Texas' Bijan Robinson. Plus, there's the quarterback intrigue at K-State. It should be a great game. Kansas State 31, Texas 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: K-State quarterback Will Howard handled business last week against an Oklahoma State defense that's taken a step back since the departure of coordinator Jim Knowles for Ohio State.

The week prior, the Longhorns allowed Oklahoma State 535 yards of offense and averaged 6.8 yards per play. The biggest question will be containing Vaughn, a human joystick who is averaging nearly six yards per run. This feels like a trap game for the Wildcats, however, so give me the Horns to win by three. Texas 34, Kansas State 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: At some point coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas have to figure out the road struggles. Just don’t expect it to be this week against a good Kansas State team, especially one that just smacked Oklahoma State around, while Texas struggled with the Cowboys.

Texas may keep it close but won’t be able to pull out the win. Kansas State 35, Texas 31

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here