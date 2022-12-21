Red Raiders Sign Lubbock-Area Athlete

The Texas Tech Red Raiders added some versatility to their talent pipeline as they signed Marcus Ramon-Edwards as part of the program’s Class of 2023.

Ramon-Edwards, a 6-3, 200-pound athlete, will stay close to home, as he played his high school football at Trinity Christian in Lubbock. Ramon-Edwards was an early commit to the Red Raiders back in February.

Trinity Christian used Ramon Edwards as a running back and as a wildcat quarterback, where he showed off impressive open-field speed and the ability to break tackles.

Signing Ramon-Edwards allows coach Joey McGuire and his staff to continue toward their goal of dominating the state of Texas when it comes to prep recruiting. McGuire, a former Texas high school coach at Cedar Hill, was hired last year from Baylor for his connections throughout the state of Texas, along with his coaching acumen.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-5 season under McGuire. That included the first time in Red Raiders history that they beat both Oklahoma and Texas in the same season. Both games were at home, and the win over OU was the Red Raiders’ regular-season finale. Both times the Red Raiders had to rally to win.

This is the second full recruiting class for McGuire. He was hired in October of last season, early enough to allow McGuire to fully participate in putting together the Class of 2022.

Texas Tech is preparing to go to a bowl game for the second straight season. McGuire and the Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here