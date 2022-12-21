Texas Tech Signs Palmetto State Linebacker

The Texas Tech Red Raiders added more linebacker talent to their pipeline as they signed Miquel Dingle Jr. as part of the program’s Class of 2023.

Dingle, a 6-1, 215-pound linebacker, is one of the big geographic stretches for the Red Raider coaching staff in this class. Dingle played at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. Dingle was considering considerably more local offers from Charlotte and North Carolina State before he committed to the Red Raiders back in June.

With Byrnes, Dingle played middle linebacker and showed good lateral quickness, ball instincts and sure tackling ability.

Signing Byrnes allows coach Joey McGuire and his staff to extend the program’s reach to the east coast. McGuire, a former Texas high school coach at Cedar Hill, was hired last year from Baylor for his connections throughout the state of Texas, along with his coaching acumen.

But grabbing a recruit from the Palmetto State will surely help the program’s credibility in future classes.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-5 season under McGuire. That included the first time in Red Raiders history that they beat both Oklahoma and Texas in the same season. Both games were at home, and the win over OU was the Red Raiders’ regular-season finale. Both times the Red Raiders had to rally to win.

This is the second full recruiting class for McGuire. He was hired in October of last season, early enough to allow McGuire to fully participate in putting together the Class of 2022.

Texas Tech is preparing to go to a bowl game for the second straight season. McGuire and the Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

