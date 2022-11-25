Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders conclude their 2022 regular season on Saturday against Oklahoma. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas Tech will wrap up its 2022 regular season at home when they face the Oklahoma Sooners at 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 in Big 12) are coming off a 14-10 win over Iowa State on Saturday, one that made the Red Raiders bowl eligible for the first time under coach Joey McGuire. He was on campus last year when Texas Tech went to the Liberty Bowl, but interim coach Sonny Cumbie led the team. The Red Raiders will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. A win might enhance where they go.

The Sooners (6-5 3-5) have a big drop under first-year coach Brent Venables, but with a win the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State — and a convincing one at that — he and the Sooners will be a bowl game next month. It just won’t be one of the ones that the Sooners are used to being in. Like the Red Raiders, the Sooners will get 15 extra practices to get a head start on 2023.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Sooners on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Garder, Kevin Patterson), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 135 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +1.5

Over/Under: 64 (o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +105, Oklahoma -133

