Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia

The Texas Tech Red Raiders might have lost Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. to the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys, but at least coach Joey McGuire figured out he's got three legitimate options at quarterback.

The 41-31 setback allowed McGuire to get a solid look at third-string second-year quarterback Behren Morton, who got the unexpected start over Donovan Smith. Morton played valiantly on the road despite the odds, as he went 39 of 62 passing for 379 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

While visibly uncomfortable with his own knee injury he suffered during the game, Morton still finished with 16 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Raiders are on a bye, but will get a little under two weeks of rest before the home matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 22.

The team will also be looking to return quarterback Tyler Shough, the preseason starter who was injured in the season-opening win over the Murray State Racers.

"Well I hope we get to play all three of them against West Virginia," McGuire said. "We've played all three quarterbacks this year. There's only been one game that we haven't played two quarterbacks."

Smith, who led the Big 12 in passing entering Saturday, was active against the Cowboys but played just one snap as he continued to nurse a shoulder injury. He seems most likely to get the start based on his performance this season.

However, Shough's experience and Morton's play on Saturday make it a decision that's far from easy for McGuire to make.

"It's gonna be one of the deals where we go in and it's a lot of how everybody feels as far as health-wise," McGuire said. "... We'll come into West Virginia seeing which one gives us the best chance to win."

