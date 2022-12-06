Texas Tech QB Enters Transfer Portal

The regular season has officially wrapped up, which brings us to bowl season and the even more dramatic transfer portal season. At this point, every major program expects to lose (and hopefully gain) some players via the portal each year.

It's really just a matter of which players and where they land. For Texas Tech, another domino in that equation has fallen as one of the Red Raiders' quarterbacks has made his intention to leave Tech clear.

Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith officially entered the transfer portal Monday after a somewhat up-and-down season with Tech. Smith started a handful of games for the Red Raiders, finishing the year with 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, adding seven more scores on the ground.

Smith led the Red Raiders to a couple of wins, including an overtime thriller against rival Texas, but eventually lost his grasp on the starting job.

He'll enter the portal with a few seasons of eligibility left and will surely find a suitable landing spot. While he may not have carved out a home at Tech, he propelled the Red Raiders to wins that they needed for this season to be a success and he will be missed in Lubbock, Texas.

Smith's departure leaves Texas Tech with redshirt freshman Behren Morton and senior Tyler Shough, who could come back for another year if he chooses.

Both quarterbacks started games this season and could end up being the number-one guy in 2023. Head coach Joey McGuire's career at Tech is off to a good start, but he's got some decisions to make this offseason.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE



Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here