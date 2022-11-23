Red Raiders Steady in Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Iowa State Cyclones and held steady in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 12.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) beat the Cyclones, 14-10, last week With the win, the Red Raiders held steady at No. 6 for the second straight week.

The Red Raiders will host Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Week 12 results included TCU beating Baylor, 29-28; Kansas State beating West Virginia, 48-31; Oklahoma beating Oklahoma State, 28-13; Texas beating Kansas, 55-14; and Texas Tech beating Iowa State, 14-10.

The Week 13 schedule is set. On Friday, Texas will host Baylor at 11 a.m. central. On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host West Virginia at 11 a.m. central, followed by TCU hosting Iowa State at 3 p.m., Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. and Kansas State hosting Kansas at 7 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 12 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (11-0, 8-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) — 45 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Texas (7-4, 5-3) — 40 points (Last Week: 4)

4. Baylor (6-5, 4-4) — 32 points (Last Week: 5)

5. Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5) — 28 points (Last Week: 9)

6. Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) — 26 points (Last Week: 6)

7. Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) — 24 points (Last Week: 3)

8. Kansas (6-5, 3-5) — 15 points (Last Week: 7)

9. Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) — 7 points (Last Week: 8)

