Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. No. 7 TCU: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas Tech will travel to the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) are coming off a 45-17 loss to Baylor that saw Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire lose to his former boss, Dave Aranda. More importantly, it put the Red Raiders in a position where they have no realistic hope of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game in December, as they’re two games out of second place with four games remaining.

The Red Raiders need two wins to claim a berth in a bowl game, something they were able to do last year, even with the firing of former coach Matt Wells.

The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12 and are ranked No. 7. TCU is the Big 12’s best shot at the College Football Playoff, but it may need to go undefeated and win the Big 12 Championship Game to guarantee itself a shot at the CFP this season. But, so far, the Horned Frogs have beaten every challenge, including a stretch in which they beat four straight AP Top 25 teams.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Horned Frogs on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/Streaming: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 158 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +9.5

Over/Under: 69.5 (o -110, u -118)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +250, TCU -376

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

tcu max duggan
Football

Red Raiders vs. No. 7 TCU: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Matthew Postins
tyree wilson 211
Football

Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17451110
News

Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech

By Red Raider Review Staff
Joey McGuire
Recruiting

Red Raiders Recruiting Class Ranked No. 21 in Latest Sports Illustrated Rankings

By Connor Zimmerlee
Tony Bradford Jr.
Football

Red Raiders DL Tony Bradford Jr. Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

By Connor Zimmerlee
tahj brooks
Football

Red Raiders Slide in Big 12 Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
behren morton
Football

Red Raiders Offense Short-Circuits vs. Bears

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19024218
Football

Texas Tech Needs to Manage Clock Better To Win

By Collier Logan
Patrick Mahomes
Football

Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes Inducted Into Texas Tech Hall of Fame

By Collier Logan