Red Raiders vs. No. 7 TCU: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas Tech will travel to the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) are coming off a 45-17 loss to Baylor that saw Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire lose to his former boss, Dave Aranda. More importantly, it put the Red Raiders in a position where they have no realistic hope of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game in December, as they’re two games out of second place with four games remaining.

The Red Raiders need two wins to claim a berth in a bowl game, something they were able to do last year, even with the firing of former coach Matt Wells.

The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12 and are ranked No. 7. TCU is the Big 12’s best shot at the College Football Playoff, but it may need to go undefeated and win the Big 12 Championship Game to guarantee itself a shot at the CFP this season. But, so far, the Horned Frogs have beaten every challenge, including a stretch in which they beat four straight AP Top 25 teams.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Horned Frogs on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/Streaming: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 158 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +9.5

Over/Under: 69.5 (o -110, u -118)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +250, TCU -376

