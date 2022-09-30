FanNation Week Five Big 12 Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to travel to Manhattan, to face the Kansas State Wildcats in a battle of undefeated teams in Big 12 action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1) at TCU (3-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: After getting upset by Kansas State last week, the Sooners need to bounce back quickly. They should do that against TCU, even on the road. Oklahoma 35, TCU 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I mean, the ‘Hateful Eight’ (love the name, by the way) would love to keep the ‘L’ train going for OU. But, I don’t think TCU is as talented as Kansas State, honestly. The Sooners will be highly motivated this week. Oklahoma 38, TCU 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Give some credit to TCU coach Sonny Dykes for handling his business in a tough environment against his former school, SMU. Too bad the Horned Frogs are playing a ticked-off Sooners team that needs to take its anger out of some poor roster after losing to quarterback Adrian Martinez and Kansas State. Oklahoma 45, TCU 21.

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma bounces back from an upset loss in dominant fashion, taking its frustrations out on TCU. The Sooners will make sure not to get caught looking ahead to next week and the Red River Rivalry with Texas. Oklahoma 42, TCU 16

Oklahoma State (3-0) at Baylor (3-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, Fox

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Bears caught a tough break in Week 2 with their loss to BYU, but they’ve recovered and are back on track. Baylor and head coach Dave Aranda still boast one of the best lineman units in the conference on both side of the ball. Baylor makes its move with a victory over the Cowboys. Baylor 31, Oklahoma State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Shame on the Big 12 schedule makers for putting this game so early in the Big 12 slate because it could heavily influence who gets into the Big 12 Championship game. Of course, last year Oklahoma State won this game in Stillwater and they ended up meeting in Arlington anyway, with Baylor winning the Big 12 title game. I wouldn’t say they’re the odds-on favorites to return, but they’re certainly prime contenders. I think Baylor will win by a field goal, but the loss in no way hurts OSU’s chances of getting back to the title game in December. It just reduces the Cowboys’ margin of error. Baylor 33, Oklahoma State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: In the game of the week, Baylor has a chance to take control of the Big 12. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders have been efficient, but he tossed seven of his 12 interceptions last season against the Bears. The Bears take the lead in the conference in front of a packed McLane Stadium. Baylor 41, Oklahoma State 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game could make for a possible revenge game for Oklahoma State. However, Baylor wins this one, too, and continues its path towards a second straight conference title. Baylor 35, Oklahoma State 28.

Iowa State (3-1, 0-1) at Kansas (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Kansas will stay undefeated in this conference clash. The Jayhawks are on a roll and could be a dark horse candidate to make a run at the Big 12 title game. Kansas 29, Iowa State 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The Jayhawk train has to end at some point, right? But ISU has played just one road game and scored 10 points against Iowa. I mean, a Kansas win isn’t out of the question here. Oh, lord, I love an underdog. Kansas 33, Iowa State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Kansas was ranked this week, I’d pick Iowa State. Too bad the AP voters couldn’t give the people what they want. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels goes off in Lawrence again, and the Jayhawks inch closer to becoming bowl eligible this season. If the Jayhawks are not ranked before taking on TCU, we riot. Kansas 34, Iowa State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The AP Poll may not want to rank Kansas yet, but it may very well move to 5-0 after this week and become a serious Big 12 title contender. I’m all in on the Jayhawks, who ride a big offensive performance to a win. Kansas 42, Iowa State 31

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) at Texas (2-2, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., FS1

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas should win this game but don’t count the Mountaineers out. It will be interesting to see who starts at quarterback for the Longhorns, if redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers is healthy enough to go. Either way the Longhorns should win this one at home. Texas 33, West Virginia 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas’ response in this game should be to be the heck out of West Virginia. But, I think it’s going to be closer than that. This is actually a pivotal game for Texas, I think. The Longhorns have alternated wins and losses to this point and can’t afford a losing streak with the Red River Rivalry game coming up. Plus, the Mountaineers have figured some things out since their 0-2 start. They beat Virginia Tech on the road, which is not an easy place to play. And it wasn’t close, either. The Mountaineers won’t be intimidated. But Texas prevails, albeit by less than a touchdown. Texas 31, West Virginia 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If quarterback Quinn Ewers plays, Texas wins by at least 10. If quarterback Hudson Card plays and Steve Sarkisian trusts him to give Robinson the ball over 20 times, the Horns win. If not, West Virginia moves over .500 while Texas moves under. Texas 34, West Virginia 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: One week ahead of the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma and Texas is in the same boat as the Sooners — coming off a huge upset loss and looking to get back on track. Like Oklahoma, Texas does that against West Virginia. Texas 38, West Virginia 17

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here