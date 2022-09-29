Red Raiders Win Over Longhorns Could Provide Recruiting Boost

The simplest way to get recruits in college sports is to win. If your program can maintain a winning culture, the recruits will follow over time to help turn the program into a perennial contender.

For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, this philosophy is in full effect under first-year coach Joey McGuire. When McGuire was hired in November of 2022, he had five weeks to put his touches on the 2022 recruiting class as well as ensure those already committed were still onboard.

However, it also gave him plenty of time to get to work on his 2023 class. Safe to say the time he was given has worked, as the Red Raiders currently boast a loaded 2023 recruiting class which is listed in the top 20 of several rankings.

Following the Red Raiders upset 37-34 victory over the Texas Longhorns, that ranking could rise as it could bring a huge boost for potential recruits. Whether or not it does remains to be seen, but it shows recruits that McGuire is building something special in Lubbock.

One win also doesn't define a season, let alone provide a look at what McGuire will accomplish in Lubbock. What it does do, though, is show recruits that the potential for something special is brewing. If McGuire and his staff can turn the momentum from the Texas win to the recruiting trail, and they keep winning games?

Well, folks, then you better keep an eye on Lubbock, because it won't be long before the Red Raiders arrive on the scene in that scenario.

