Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

Texas Tech will host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dominant 48-10 win over West Virginia, one in which quarterback Behren Morton made his first career start.

Helping in the cause, the Red Raider defense forced four turnovers, picking off three passes by West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels and recovering a fumble.

The game marks a reunion between Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

McGuire was working for Aranda as an assistant coach when he interviewed for the Texas Tech job. He was hired during the season and left Waco to get things started in Lubbock. Aranda kept McGuire on staff after the departure of Matt Rhule to take over the Carolina Panthers.

The Red Raiders and the Bears are also seeking to stay on the outside of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won last year.

Both the Red Raiders and the Bears have two Big 12 losses, leaving them one game out of second place. The winner will remain in third place but will have some company. The two teams tied for second place — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — play each other on Saturday.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff.

