Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders continue their 2022 Big 12 campaign on Saturday against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Texas Tech will host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dominant 48-10 win over West Virginia, one in which quarterback Behren Morton made his first career start. 

Helping in the cause, the Red Raider defense forced four turnovers, picking off three passes by West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels and recovering a fumble.

The game marks a reunion between Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Baylor coach Dave Aranda. 

McGuire was working for Aranda as an assistant coach when he interviewed for the Texas Tech job. He was hired during the season and left Waco to get things started in Lubbock. Aranda kept McGuire on staff after the departure of Matt Rhule to take over the Carolina Panthers.

The Red Raiders and the Bears are also seeking to stay on the outside of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won last year. 

Both the Red Raiders and the Bears have two Big 12 losses, leaving them one game out of second place. The winner will remain in third place but will have some company. The two teams tied for second place — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — play each other on Saturday.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Dave ArandaBehren MortonJoey Mcgurie

red raiders 1
Football

Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

By Timm Hamm
Fardaws-Aimaq
Basketball

Texas Tech C Fardaws Aimaq Named to Abdul Jabbar Award Watchlist

By Collier Logan
Red Raider baseball
Baseball

Red Raiders Baseball Schedule Released

By Connor Zimmerlee
tech west virginia 4
Football

Red Raiders vs. Bears Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Big 12 FanNation Week 9 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
patrick mahomes
Football

Two Former Texas Tech Red Raiders Taking NFL By Storm

By Collier Logan
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9: Defensive Players to Watch

By Matthew Postins
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9: Offensive Players to Watch

By Matthew Postins
tahj brooks
Football

Two Red Raiders Honored by Earl Campbell Award After Texas Tech's Week 8 Win

By Collier Logan