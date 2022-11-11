Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks Staff Predictions

Texas Tech will host the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12) are in a bit of trouble if they hope to reach a bowl game. Texas Tech must win two of their last three games to avoid missing a bowl game in coach Joey McGuire’s first year. The Red Raiders are coming off a 34-24 loss to undefeated TCU, a game in which Texas Tech led going into the fourth quarter before a TCU rally.

The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3) are as happy as they’ve been in more than a decade, as they reached bowl eligibility by blowing out Oklahoma State at home. The fans tore down the goal posts and threw them in a nearby lake. While the Jayhawks don’t have much of a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship game, a win on Saturday improves their bowl game possibilities.

Here are the staff's predictions for the game.

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks need a lot to happen for them in order to have a shot at a Big 12 title appearance. A Texas Tech team that has lost four of its last five will hardly end Kansas’ slim hopes. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 26

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Another intriguing Big 12 conference matchup in Lubbock. I love the Red Raiders to pounce on the Jayhawks this weekend and cover this small spread. Texas Tech is a good team at home while Kansas struggles away from Lawrence. The Red Raiders have enough weapons on offense to out-slug the Jayhawks and become one win away from bowl eligibility. Texas Tech 31, Kansas 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not real wild about the way that coach Joey McGuire has handled the quarterback situation the past few weeks. Behren Morton clearly gave them something different and there really was no reason to mess with that when Tyler Shough came back. Now, there’s no choice. Morton is out. Play Shough, play Donovan Smith. Just pick one and stick with him. And don’t go for it on fourth down in your our territory down three points in the fourth quarter. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Are the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time in over a decade? Yes. Are the Red Raiders one of the peskiest teams in college football this season? Without question. Combined, this is a matchup that should come down to the last drive. Ultimately, Kansas has been more consistent under center, giving it a slight edge despite playing on the road. Kansas 34, Texas Tech 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: As Texas Tech looks to work its way toward bowl eligibility, the margin for error the rest of the season has gotten thinner. Now Kansas is coming to town fresh off an upset over Oklahoma State, which saw it earn bowl eligibility for the first time in 18 years. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, Kansas carries over that momentum and pulls off the road upset in a hostile environment. Kansas 38, Texas Tech 34

