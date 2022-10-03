Despite Inconsistencies, Hope Remains for Red Raiders Following Loss to Kansas State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, riding high off their upset victory over the Texas Longhorns, looked to go 2-0 in Big 12 play against the Kansas State Wildcats. Rather, they got popped in the mouth to the tune of a 37-28 loss on the road.

While the score was close in this one, not a lot of things went right for the Red Raiders against the Wildcats. Defensively, they were gashed on the ground, allowing the Wildcats to run all over them for big chunk gains.

The Wildcats gained 343 yards on the ground, with quarterback Adrian Martinez rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. However, while Martinez gashed the Red Raiders on the ground, the Red Raider offense themselves had a mostly productive day.

In fact, they outgained the Wildcats 473 yards to 459, while winning the time of possession battle 32:23 to 27:37. The backbreaker, though, for Texas Tech was the loss in the turnover battle, committing four turnovers to Kansas State's one.

There is plenty to like about this Red Raiders team in their first season under coach Joey McGuire. It's evident the players love playing for him and have shown flashes of being ready to compete for a Big 12 title with a fierce defense and potent offense.

However, the inconsistencies that plagued them in their loss to NC State showed again against the Wildcats, and that's okay. McGuire has the Red Raiders moving into the right direction, and they aren't too far away from competing in the Big 12 for a conference title.

