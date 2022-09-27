Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats Week 5: Offensive Players to Watch

For Kansas State to become a viable contender in the Big 12, the offense needs to kickstart into high gear. While Skylar Thompson made things intriguing at quarterback, his inconsistencies did play a factor in the Wildcats' 8-5 season a year ago.

Thompson is gone but K-State isn't going younger. The Wildcats added one of college football's most talked about quarterbacks in recent memory with Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez. The talking points haven't always been positive as he struggled with consistency on the way to four losing seasons in Lincoln.

But what about since he arrived in Manhattan?

Now, onto the K-State offensive players to watch for in Week 5.

QB Adrian Martinez

Martinez provides the veteran leadership needed to push K-State into the contender category. Not everything is negative surrounding his name, either. In 39 games before joining the Wildcats, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Since arriving in Manhattan, Martinez is 62-of-100 with 538 yards passing and two touchdowns.

One thing that piqued the Wildcats' interest was Martinez's dual-threat ability. Since being named the starter, he's averaged 4.5 yards per attempt and scored 35 touchdowns on the ground. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has always been big on mobile quarterbacks, meaning there's a chance for Martinez to be effective with option plays and keep drives alive with his legs rather than his arm.

The last time K-State had a mobile quarterback like Martinez was in 2012 with Klein. That season, the now-Wildcats' OC won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, finished third in the Heisman voting, and led K-State to its first 11-win season since 2003. Could Martinez do the same?

RB Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn is a running back on paper, but he's more an all-purpose weapon at this point. Since arriving in Manhattan, the 5-6 scatback has found success as a runner, receiver, and in the return game.

Last season, Vaughn totaled a career-high in total yards (1872) and touchdowns (22) while averaging a respectable 6.0 yards per run. While his overall receiving yards diminished, Vaughn doubled his reception total from 25 to 49. He also doubled his touchdown count from nine to 22 — 18 of which came on the ground.

This season, Vaughn has 87 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Malik Knowles

K-State's passing game needed to improve with Martinez. The good news is both starting receivers returned for their senior seasons. Knowles slightly underachieved in terms of production last season, but he is the most experienced player on the roster with 29 starts coming into 2022.

In 2021, Knowles recorded 29 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns. Klein also utilized him in the run game last season on jet sweeps and motions. As a ball carrier, Knowles averaged 7.1 yards per attempt.

This season, Knowles has caught 14 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

OL Cooper Beebe

Arguably the top offensive linemen in the conference, Beebe is going to be a problem up front. His stout frame and exceedingly improved footwork allowed the Wildcats to average 162.5 yards per game on the ground and nearly three rushing touchdowns per outing.

Beebe was graded out by Pro Football Focus as the top offensive lineman in the Big 12 last season with an 81.4 run-blocking grade and 87.5 pass-blocking grade. He didn't allow a sack and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt sophomore. There's a chance K-State moves him inside to guard depending on the development of redshirt sophomore Carver Willis.

