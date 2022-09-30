Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Staff Predictions

Texas Tech will try to remain undefeated in Big 12 action when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) has to come down fast from its win over Texas because Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) is coming off a huge win of its own, going into Oklahoma and beating the Sooners last Saturday. The win helped the Wildcats leap into the AP Top 25 at No. 25, so Texas Tech will be facing its fourth straight Top 25 team — Houston, NC State, Texas, and now the Wildcats.

Here are the predictions for this week's game from the Red Raider Review staff.

Timm Hamm, Editor in Chief: The Red Raiders have had almost a dream start to the season in Joey McGuire's first season at the helm. They've played very well, but also had a bit of luck on their side. Luck is weird, in that it typically balances itself out.

I think the good luck runs out for Tech against K-State on Saturday.

Kansas State 34, Texas Tech 21

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: This will be the fourth straight-ranked team that Texas Tech has taken on this season. The Red Raiders have knocked off two out of three, both in overtime thrillers. Why not make it three out of four? The Wildcats have a dynamic offense with running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez, but the Red Raiders' defense has looked stronger than usual.

Tech has a playmaker of their own in sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith, who will lead the Raiders to a victory and a spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This one is a difficult pick. Both teams are coming off seismic wins over the two SEC-bound teams and that would naturally lead to a let-down loss. But … only one can lose (those are the rules as I understand them).

I’ll take the home team. Texas Tech’s performance in its one road game didn’t inspire a lot of confidence. But, there’s something to be said for building on that experience during the next road game. That’s the unknown when it comes to Tech.

Kansas State 33, Texas Tech 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Can Tech pull off another Top-25 upset? After beating No. 25 Houston in overtime, playing close with No. 14 NC State, and defeating No. 22 Texas, anything is possible.

Then again, the Red Raiders gave up over 100 yards to Texas running back Bijan Robinson and allowed him to score twice. Vaughn is just as skilled and he’s playing in front of a home crowd.

Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Both teams are entering this game riding the high of a huge upset win, looking to keep the momentum going. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, that goes the way of Kansas State who leaves this one with a victory.

Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 28

