Red Raiders vs. Sooners Staff Predictions

Texas Tech and the Oklahoma Sooners square off at 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 in Big 12) are coming off a 14-10 win over Iowa State on Saturday, one that made the Red Raiders bowl eligible for the first time under coach Joey McGuire.

The Sooners (6-5 3-5) have taken a big drop under first-year coach Brent Venables, but with a win the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State — and a convincing one at that — he and the Sooners will be a bowl game next month.

Here are the predictions for Saturday's game from the Red Raider Review staff.

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This game is enticing as both teams are trying to reach seven regular season wins. Texas Tech has exceeded expectations this season given its difficult schedule and faces a Sooner team who has been disappointing. I think Oklahoma wins the talent battle and will build off Bedlam and win a classic. This game will have plenty of fireworks, but Oklahoma makes enough plays late in the end. Oklahoma 38, Texas Tech 35

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is a hard one to project. Oklahoma loses on the road to West Virginia and then plunders Oklahoma State at home. Texas Tech wins on the road at Iowa State but the week before falls at home. I feel like this is a pick ‘em kind of game. And I think Oklahoma is the hotter hand. Oklahoma 36, Texas Tech 34

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Oklahoma seems to be trending down while Texas Tech is trending up. Maybe that's the case past 2022, but the Sooners march into Lubbock and win by 13 thanks to quarterback Dillion Gabriel's arm. At least the Red Raiders are going bowling, right? Oklahoma 34, Texas Tech 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game feels like the biggest tossup of the week in the Big 12, as both Oklahoma and Texas Tech have had up and down seasons. Night games in Jones AT&T Stadium have a spooky atmosphere and Texas Tech has a defense that can slow down Oklahoma's offense. I think that Texas Tech wins a close, getting to seven wins in year one under Joey McGuire. Texas Tech 38, Oklahoma 34

