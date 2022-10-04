Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: Defensive Players to Watch

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season so far for first-time head coach Joey McGuire and his scrappy Red Raiders football team. They've knocked off two ranked opponents, who also happened to be in-state rivals, but they also haven't won an away game so far.

Part of their road troubles start with the offense and their young quarterback Donovan Smith. Twice now they've put themselves in a big hole early on the road due to lackluster first half offensive performances. If they want a shot at taking down No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday, they're going to need to score points in every quarter. But to do that, they'll need to navigate this tricky Cowboy defense.

Here are some of Oklahoma State's key defensive players that the Red Raiders will need to account for.

S Jason Taylor II

2022 Stats: 27 tackles, 1 INT, 3 passes defended

For the Cowboys, when their defense needs a big play, they turn to Taylor. The redshirt senior was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year and already has an interception this season. He's especially effective on special teams, having blocked a field goal and returned a kick for a touchdown in his career at Oklahoma State.

He's currently second on the team in tackles with 27 and leads passes defended with three. Texas Tech's Smith will have to keep a tight grip on the ball and avoid letting Taylor get his hands on it. The safety's a dangerous threat on the defensive end, having scored two touchdowns by way of turnover return in his career (1 INT/ 1 FUM).

LB Mason Cobb

2022 Stats: 30 tackles, 2 sacks

This is Cobb's first year as the starter and he's certainly making the most of it. He's leading the team in tackles with 30 and is tied for second in sacks with two. The junior was mainly a special teams and rotation player last year, but he doesn't seem to need much help getting adjusted.

At 6-0, 230-pounds Cobb can plug up holes and get by blockers to pressure the passer. Texas Tech will have to try to take advantage of him in coverage with faster backs and receivers like ballcarrier Tahj Brooks. He's one of the guys that Oklahoma State likes to use to bring an extra rusher so Tech's offensive line will need to account for him at all times.

DE Tyler Lacy

2022 Stats: 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 5.5 total tackles for loss

Lacy is one of two redshirt senior edge rushers on this team. Both he and pass-rushing partner Brock Martin have two sacks each this season. And while Martin holds the lead in total tackles at 14 to 12, Lacy is the player that Tech will need to stop from getting in the backfield.

The Texas native has a menacing physical presence at 6-4, 285-pounds and looks like he could push over a soda machine with a light nudge. He moves well for his imposing size though, and that's what makes him such a difficult assignment. Smith will need to be on his toes in the pocket, ready to move at a moment's notice. It will also be important for him not to let that pressure force any costly turnovers, which have been the Red Raiders' Achilles heel in 2022.

