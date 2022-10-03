Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Week 6 Opponent Preview
Texas Tech is coming off a tough one-score loss to conference rival Kansas State and they want to wash the taste of that contest out of their mouths.
The Red Raiders have yet to win a road game this season, but they'll have a chance to change that this Saturday when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the No.7 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Cowboys are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, and getting a win at Boone Pickens Stadium will be no easy task. Texas Tech has suffered from slow starts in both of its away games this year, and they'll need to get hot fast if they want to have a chance against this top-ten squad.
Last season, head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys bounced back in what might have been Gundy's finest work in Stillwater so far, save for the failed first-and-goal attempt from the Baylor 1-yard line in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Cowboys won 12 games for just the second time in program history and displayed an impressive 21-point come-from-behind win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
Let's not forget the fact that Oklahoma State also beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2022 Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Head Coach: Mike Gundy
Gundy is in his 18th season with the Cowboys and holds a 149-69 overall record.
Offensive Set: Pro Style
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Offense:
The Cowboy offense is led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who already has 15 touchdowns on the season (11 pass/4 rush). They've scored more than 34 points in all four of their games this year, putting up more than 50 points twice. The Red Raider defense is going to have their hands full in this matchup.
Running back Dominic Richardson completes Oklahoma State's backfield duo and has put up solid numbers this year. He's got just south of 300 yards rushing and three scores on the ground, as well as 109 receiving yards.
Offensive starters:
QB Spencer Sanders
RB Dominic Richardson
WR Brennan Presley
WR Bryson Green
WR Braydon Johnson
WR John Paul Richardson
LT Caleb Etienne
LG Taylor Miterko
C Preston Wilson
RG Hunter Woodard
RT Jake Springfield
CW Jake Schultz
Defense:
The Cowboys had to replace last year's defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, who accepted the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The next man up is Derek Mason, who will attempt to pick things up from last season, when Knowles had the Oklahoma State defense ranking first in sacks (4.01) and second in tackles for a loss (8.1).
So far, the Cowboys' defense doesn't look like they've taken a step back at all. After a 4-0 start, Oklahoma State looks very solid on both sides of the ball. They did give up 44 points to Central Michigan's potent air attack in the season opener, a strategy that could pay dividends for the pass-happy Red Raiders.
Defensive starters:
DE: Tyler Lacy
DT: Brendan Evers
DT: Sione Asi
DE: Brock Martin
LB: Xavier Benson
LB: Mason Cobb
CB: Jabar Muhammad
CB: Korie Black
S: Sean Michael Flanagan
S: Thomas Harper
S: Kendal Daniels
