Stillwater Shootout: Red Raiders Lead No. 7 Cowboys 24-20 at Halftime

It has been a tale of two Texas Tech Red Raiders teams so far in Big 12 play, following an upset win over the Texas Longhorns with a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats.

As the Red Raiders look for the upset win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they turned to freshman quarterback Behren Morton under center to start.

Through their first quarter against the Cowboys, a shootout appeared to be in order for the Red Raiders. The Red Raiders took an early 7-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Morton to receiver Jerand Bradley.

That was only the beginning, though, as the Cowboys would answer immediately on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Sanders to receiver Bryson Green.

After the first quarter of play, it was 17-14 in favor of the Cowboys, despite the Red Raiders out-gaining the Cowboys 200 yards to 144.

Early in the second quarter, the Red Raiders would once again take the lead on a four-yard touchdown pass from Morton to receiver Xavier White, his second of the day to give Texas Tech a 21-17 lead.

In his first collegiate start, Morton impressed for the Red Raiders in the first half, completing 24-of-38 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. However, shortly before the half, he headed to the locker room with a knee injury.

The Red Raiders have outgained the Cowboys 330 yards to 222, while also winning the time of possession battle 19:49 to 10:06 en route to a 24-20 lead.

This is the first time all season the Cowboys have trailed at halftime. The Red Raiders will start the second half on defense.

