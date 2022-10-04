Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Another week, another ranked team for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will face its fifth straight ranked team when they travel to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. contest at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Since the Red Raiders soundly beat Murray State to open the season, it’s been nothing but a steady diet of ranked teams. The Red Raiders beat Houston at home in overtime in Week 2. After that, it was a road loss to NC State. Week 4 brought the Red Raiders an overtime victory over Texas, and last week, Tech went to Kansas State and fell to the Wildcats.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) has played good football in all four of those games, so they stand a good chance of giving the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0) a test. But Oklahoma State has plenty to play for. With the bottom having fallen out of Oklahoma’s season, and the Cowboys’ win over Baylor last week, Oklahoma State appears to be one of the league’s strongest contenders.

It also sounds like Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough is getting closer to being cleared to return. But coach Joey McGuire likes what he sees from Donovan Smith, saying the young quarterback “just wants to win.”

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma (60,000)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +9.5 (-118), Oklahoma State -9.5 (-110(

Over/Under: 69 ( o -118, u -110)

Money Line: Texas Tech +250, Oklahoma State -376

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner, Eric Mandia), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 135 or 199

