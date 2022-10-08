Texas Tech Red Raiders Trail Oklahoma State Cowboys Mid Q1: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders are coming off a tough 38-27 loss against Kansas State this weekend, which saw them fail to get their first road win of the season. Texas Tech will get another shot at its first away victory of 2022 today against No. 7 Oklahoma State. This conference clash in Stillwater, Oklahoma should be a high octane affair between these two offenses.

Texas Tech and their offense will try to get out to a fast start in this one. They've struggled early on the road and have put themselves behind the eight ball with first half deficits. They'll need to avoid that against the Cowboys if they want to have a chance to win.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have played well, especially their front line. They'll have a tough task slowing down this Oklahoma State offense and their field general Spencer Sanders. Sanders has 15 total touchdowns on the year already and is as talented a passer as there is in the Big 12.

This might be the toughest game on Texas tech's schedule this season, and head coach Joey McGuire will be sure to have his team ready. The Red Raiders look like they're set to take that next step forward and a win against top-ten Oklahoma State would surely prove their conference worth.

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com for live game updates.

Live game updates will appear here after kick off...

FIRST QUARTER: Oklahoma State 14, Texas Tech 7

-Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. (CT)

-Behren Morton will start at QB for Texas Tech instead of Donovan Smith

-The Red Raiders will receive the opening kick off.

-Tech has to go for it on fourth down, but converts on a pass from Morton to White.

-Morton leads the Red Raiders on a 77-yard drive and hits Bradley for a 27-yard TD. Red Raiders lead early. Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma State 0 (Q1 12:18)

-Cowboys will start their first drive at the Tech 34-yard line after the kick catch interference penalty against Tech.

-Oklahoma State Qb Sanders completes a 32-yard pass to Bryson Green for a Cowboys TD. Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma State 7 (Q1 11:48).

-Texas Tech drives it 50 yards and will try the FG from 44 yards out.

-Kicker Trey Wolff misses the 44-yard FG and Oklahoma State takes over at their own 26-yard line.

-Tech's defense forces a three-and-out. The Red Raiders will take over at their own 24-yard line.

-The Cowboys go 63 yards in 6 plays and QB Sanders runs in a TD from 14 yards out. Oklahoma State 14, Texas Tech 7 (Q1 5:03).

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here