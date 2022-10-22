Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Game Updates

It's been nearly a month since Texas Tech played a game at Jones AT&T Stadium, but the Red Raiders will finally return to friendly territory as they host the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday.

Both teams come into this game at 3-3, but Tech holds the advantage with an undefeated home streak to uphold.

The Mountaineers just took down Baylor in a 43-40 shootout, and this contest might be just as fast-paced. Texas Tech has struggled to score on the road, but they've done just the opposite at home. If it can get off to a fast start, it might be able to win this one and get back over .500.

Coach Joey McGuire's first season has gone well - better than expected even - but Tech is going to need to get wins where they can, especially at this point in the season. West Virginia might not be a cakewalk, but it's a game that the Red Raiders should win.

The key for Texas Tech will be to limit turnovers and convert in the red zone. The defense has held up well when it's had good field position, so keeping them fresh will also be a priority.

As long as Tech does the little things, the Red Raiders will have a good shot at securing this victory.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 7, West Virginia 0

-Red Raiders QB Behren Morton will get the start as Tech gets the ball first.

-Tech converts on fourth down with a pass from QB Morton to TE Tharpe. The Red Raiders are in the red zone.

-Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks scores from just over 15-yards out and the Raiders are on the board first. Texas Tech 7, West Virginia 0 (Q1 13:23).

-Tech will take over again after forcing WVU to punt on their first drive.

-The Red Raiders keep their second drive alive with another fourth down conversion.

