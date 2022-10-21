Red Raiders vs. Mountaineers Week 8 Game Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) come out of their bye week ready to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) in Lubbock on Saturday.

Here are the predictions of the Red Raider Review staff for Saturday's game.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Tech’s undefeated at home this year and the Red Raiders will be looking to keep that streak alive. West Virginia is fresh off a big win over Baylor, so it will have plenty of momentum. For the Red Raiders, their defense will need to be staunch to allow whoever lines up at quarterback to have a chance at scoring some points. Tech stays undefeated in Lubbock this weekend.

Texas Tech 42, West Virginia 30

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Tech coach Joey McGuire said he’ll look to get all three quarterbacks, Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith, and Behren Morton against the Mountaineers. But WVU will only need one quarterback, JT Daniels, to hand the Red Raiders their third straight loss.

West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 26

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas Tech is coming off a bye. West Virginia has had 10 days off since its win over Baylor. I think the season is at an inflection point for the Mountaineers and their coach Neal Brown, who is the closest of any Big 12 coach to a hot seat. It sounds like regular starting quarterback Tyler Shough is back at practice, and there’s noise about Tech using all three quarterbacks this week. If you ask me, that’s a recipe for disaster. The Mountaineers steal one in Lubbock.

West Virginia 33, Texas Tech 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers are coming off a hard-fought win against Baylor. And despite having 10 days to recuperate, the Red Raiders were on their bye last week and have had two weeks to rest and recover. Texas Tech also is healthy at quarterback with the return of Tyler Shough, giving Joey McGuire options in the passing attack. Add in the fact that the game is in Lubbock, and the Red Raiders improve to 4-3.

Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: West Virginia is coming off the upset win at home against Baylor in a 43-40 shootout. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is fresh off its bye week and looking to get back on track after two straight losses. Whether Donovan Smith, Tyler Shough or Behren Morton starts at quarterback for Texas Tech, West Virginia squeaks by in a close win on the road.

West Virginia 35, Texas Tech 34

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here