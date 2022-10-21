Red Raiders Week 8 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

It's Week 8 of the 2022 season, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) have had some success in new coach Joey McGuire's first season, but have also shown some deficiencies.

The Red Raiders come out of a much-needed bye week after being on the road for back-to-back losses against ranked opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Tech certainly seems headed in the right direction in Year 1 under McGuire, but there are still questions about who should be the starting quarterback.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) are in their fourth season under coach Neal Brown and also are working with questions after 7 weeks. Brown is now 20-21 all-time as the head coach of the Mountaineers. This is a “prove it” year for Brown and his staff.

The Mountaineers struggled on offense a season ago, scoring 25.2 points per game (9th in the Big 12). In 2022, they've raised that average to 39 points per game.

West Virginia finished 6-7 in 2021 with a loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

West Virginia Mountaineers

2022 Record: 3-3 (1-2 Big 12)

Head Coach: Neal Brown

Brown enters his 4th season with the Mountaineers and holds a 17-18 overall record.

Offensive Set: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Offense:

There is optimism in Morgantown on offense after Neal Brown brought in transfer quarterback JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels excelled as the starter at USC and Georgia, but injuries have plagued his career. If Daniels is anything like he was fully healthy at his previous stops, the Mountaineers will be improved on offense.

The Mountaineers also return all five starters on the offensive line for the first time since accurate starting production data began in 2006.

Graham Harrell, the new offensive coordinator, brings a lot of excitement to Morgantown with his Air Raid offense. Harrell led productive offenses at USC each of the last three seasons.

Offensive starters:

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Tony Mathis

WR (X): ​​Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR (Z): Kaden Prather

WR (H): Reese Smith

WR (Y): Sam James

TE: Brian Polendey

LT: Wyatt Milum

LG: James Gmiter

C: Zach Frazier

RG: Jordan White

RT: Doug Nester

Defense:

The defense has been the strength of Neal Brown’s squad in each of his seasons as the Mountaineer head coach.

The Mountaineers allowed 23.8 points per game in 2021 (5th in the Big 12). Injuries were an issue all season on defense, despite a respectable product.

The Mountaineers have a lot of veteran production to replace on defense. Coordinator Jordan Lesley will have to earn his paycheck in 2022 if the Mountaineers want to match their defensive production from recent years.

Defensive Starters:

DE: Sean Martin

DT: Dante Stills

NT: Jordan Jefferson

BAN: Jared Bartlett

WLB: Lance Dixon

SLB: Lee Kpogba

CB: Rashad Ajayi

CB: Wesley McCormick

SPEAR: Davis Mallinger

FS: Aubrey Burks

CS: Marcis Floyd

