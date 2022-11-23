Red Raiders Week 13 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Tech has secured bowl eligibility in head coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm and the Red Raiders are riding a wave of momentum into their Week 13 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners will travel to Lubbock, Texas to do battle on the Red Raiders' home turf, where Tech has had plenty of success this season. Still, Oklahoma poses a real challenge for the Raiders as they try to close the calendar on a high note.

Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Record: 6-5 (3-5, 7th in Big 12)

Head coach: Brent Venables

Offensive Set: Multiple

Despite a somewhat disappointing season, the Sooners have plenty of talent on this side of the ball. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has returned from an early season injury and looks comfortable commanding the offense, throwing 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Oklahoma also has a 1000-yard rusher in Eric Gray, who's already over 1,200 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns on the year. Tech is going to have its hands full controlling the Sooners' two-headed monster.

Up front, the Sooners are strong and seasoned. Oklahoma ranks 13th nationally in rushing offense, which could be a problem for the Red Raiders' front line with edge rusher Tyree Wilson missing. Here's a look at the rest of the offensive starters.

Offensive starters:

QB Dillon Gabriel

RB Eric Gray

WR Jalil Farooq

WR Marvin Mims

WR Drake Stoops

TE Brayden Willis

LT Anton Harrison

LG McKade Mettauer

C Andrew Raym

RG Chris Murray

RT Wayna Morris

Defensive Set: 4-3

Defensively, the Sooners are fueled by linebacker Danny Stutsman, who's eclipsed the 100-tackle mark in 2022, leading the team, and has two interceptions on the year as well. His fellow linebackers, David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White are second and third on the team in tackles, respectively. That mid-level is the key to this Sooners defense. If Tech can figure out a way to neutralize their impact, it should be much easier for the Red Raiders to score.

Here are the Sooners' starters on defense.

Defensive starters:

DE Reggie Grimes

DT Jeffrey Johnson

DT Jordan Kelly

DE Ethan Downs

SLB David Ugwoegbu

MLB Danny Stutsman

WLB DaShaun White

CB Woodi Washington

CB Jaden Davis

S Key Lawrence

S Billy Bowman

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here