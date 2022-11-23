Red Raiders Week 13 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Tech has secured bowl eligibility in head coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm and the Red Raiders are riding a wave of momentum into their Week 13 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners will travel to Lubbock, Texas to do battle on the Red Raiders' home turf, where Tech has had plenty of success this season. Still, Oklahoma poses a real challenge for the Raiders as they try to close the calendar on a high note.
Oklahoma Sooners
2022 Record: 6-5 (3-5, 7th in Big 12)
Head coach: Brent Venables
Offensive Set: Multiple
Despite a somewhat disappointing season, the Sooners have plenty of talent on this side of the ball. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has returned from an early season injury and looks comfortable commanding the offense, throwing 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Oklahoma also has a 1000-yard rusher in Eric Gray, who's already over 1,200 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns on the year. Tech is going to have its hands full controlling the Sooners' two-headed monster.
Up front, the Sooners are strong and seasoned. Oklahoma ranks 13th nationally in rushing offense, which could be a problem for the Red Raiders' front line with edge rusher Tyree Wilson missing. Here's a look at the rest of the offensive starters.
Offensive starters:
QB Dillon Gabriel
RB Eric Gray
WR Jalil Farooq
WR Marvin Mims
WR Drake Stoops
TE Brayden Willis
LT Anton Harrison
LG McKade Mettauer
C Andrew Raym
RG Chris Murray
RT Wayna Morris
Defensive Set: 4-3
Defensively, the Sooners are fueled by linebacker Danny Stutsman, who's eclipsed the 100-tackle mark in 2022, leading the team, and has two interceptions on the year as well. His fellow linebackers, David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White are second and third on the team in tackles, respectively. That mid-level is the key to this Sooners defense. If Tech can figure out a way to neutralize their impact, it should be much easier for the Red Raiders to score.
Here are the Sooners' starters on defense.
Defensive starters:
DE Reggie Grimes
DT Jeffrey Johnson
DT Jordan Kelly
DE Ethan Downs
SLB David Ugwoegbu
MLB Danny Stutsman
WLB DaShaun White
CB Woodi Washington
CB Jaden Davis
S Key Lawrence
S Billy Bowman
