Red Raiders Land Commitment From Elite 2024 QB Will Hammond

With early signing day approaching, Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders boast a stacked 2023 recruiting class.

However, while their 2023 class is shaping up to be elite, the Red Raiders are far from done on the recruiting trail. Rather, they are also beginning to put together the foundation of a solid 2024 class as well.

On Monday they landed the latest addition to their 2024 class, quarterback Will Hammond out of Hutto High School (TX). Hammond cited the Red Raiders staff as a big reason for his commitment, especially offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and the numbers his offense produces.

"Obviously the offense that they create and produce is eye-opening," Hammond said. "Coach Kittley has done some amazing things with my position and developing gunslingers. The fanbase is unreal and gets it lit at every home game."

Hammond lit up the stat sheet as a junior, throwing for 2,763 yards and 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions while completing nearly 60 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 728 yards and nine touchdowns, beating teams with his arm and legs.

As the Red Raiders continue to recruit their 2024 class, Hammond marks their seventh commitment so far. If Mcguire can stay red hot on the recruiting trail then the future is rather bright in Lubbock.

