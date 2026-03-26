Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez Could be Perfect Fit For Cowboys

The Texas Tech Red Raiders football program reached new heights in the 2025 season.

They earned the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, earning their first playoff appearance in program history. While their regular season was unforgettable, one that saw them win the Big 12 title, they were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, it was an amazing season that the Red Raiders will look to build off. While that is the case, they will lose some top-tier talent that guided them through their tremendous 2025 season. One of the key players they will lose via the NFL Draft is All-American linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is one of the more highly touted linebackers in this year's draft. The 23-year-old has established himself as an elite prospect who many teams have their eye on.

One team that is interested in potentially selecting the Minnesota native is the Dallas Cowboys.

At Texas Tech's Pro Day on Thursday, Rodrigue spoke to the media and said he met with the Cowboys. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year spoke about what it would mean to get drafted by Dallas.

"It would mean a lot to play for any team," Rodriguez said when asked what it would mean to play for the Cowboys. "I was born in Minnesota but lived in Texas. The NFL is so competitive and so hard to play in that if you could get in anywhere, you join a fraternity that not many get to join. I'd love to play for any team and be anywhere I can to help a team win."

Rodriguez went on to detail the dinner he had with the Cowboys.

“It was fun,Rodriguez said. "It was really great to be in the building and sitting at dinner with a head coach in the NFL. Five year old, 10 year old me would be really happy, really proud. I was happy to be there. I loved it, loved all the conversations and looking forward to more.”

Is Jacob Rodriguez the Missing Piece for the Cowboys’ Defense?

The Cowboys were among the worst teams in the league last season, and it was in large part due to their defense. They allowed an NFL-high 511 points (30.1 per game), finished last in pass defense, and 30th in total yards allowed, largely due to a failed pass rush and poor communication.

Rodriguez could make an immediate impact on the Cowboys defense. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker values versatility, and that’s an area where Rodriguez stands out.

Parker could deploy him in a variety of roles, using his skill set as a heat-seeking presence on defense capable of creating problems for opposing offenses.

"Rodriguez arrived in college as an offensive “athlete” and leaves Texas Tech as a bigger-than-life, stat-stuffing linebacker," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in Rodriguez's analyst. "He’s uniquely productive, with elite tackle, interception and forced fumble production. He’ll occasionally bounce out of a run fit when chasing action, but he has the burst to race back inside and finish. He’s slippery working off blocks and navigating combo climbers. His lateral pursuit leaves the station on time and with a fast take-off. Rodriguez displays ballhawking instincts and outstanding hands butbusted coverages were part of the package in 2025. His unbridled urgency and “make every play” mindset can inflate missed tackle totals, but the production should outweigh the occasional headaches. He projects as a long-term starting inside linebacker."

Rodriguez is projected to be taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

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