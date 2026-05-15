Texas Tech Schedule Details and Social Media Posts for May

Texas Tech social media posts and schedule updates for the month of May and beyond.

Texas Tech Athletics recently unveiled some major updates to the 2026 football schedule, complete with a huge primetime announcement and season ticket benchmarks.

Thanksgiving primetime match-up announced. Texas Tech's "Battle for the Saddle" rivalry game against TCU has officially been set for Thanksgiving night (Nov. 26, 2026). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN with a 7:00 PM CT kickoff.

The football program also announced that its season tickets have sold out. Athletics announced that all full-season ticket allotments have sold out for the fourth straight year. However, single-game tickets for Red Raider Club members will have exclusive early access starting Wednesday.

Thanksgiving night at our favorite place 🦃



7 p.m. in front of another national TV audience on ESPN pic.twitter.com/z7X40d8CYG — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 12, 2026

Heading back to the National Championships for the fifth time! 🔔#WreckEm | @TexasTech pic.twitter.com/obUi2oOOiH — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) May 13, 2026

For the second straight year, the road to OKC begins right here in Lubbock!



Regional Hub: https://t.co/uStTQNNXZm pic.twitter.com/7jzVliVUnG — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) May 13, 2026

New home game added in 2027 📅



This game replaces a road game at UNT and maintains a minimum of six home games as we actively search for a power conference opponent to fill our second open date in 2027.



📰: https://t.co/gMdtGWWzXy pic.twitter.com/FntFPtFkx8 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 12, 2026

Red Raider Nation did it again.



For the 4th straight year, season tickets are sold out!#WreckEm | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/3zc2Beiqhi — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 11, 2026

Texas Tech fans—and the university leadership—feel frustrated by the perceived conflict between Big 12 media deals and a deeply ingrained West Texas cultural pillar.

The main reason fans and officials are upset about the Friday game against Houston is that Friday nights are for high school football, especially in Texas. But fans say moving a major college game to Friday is an affront to the “sacred” tradition of local high school sports. There have been TV shows and movies like "Friday Night Lights" that illustrate this point.

The move was publicly criticized by Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell, who said high school football is the lifeblood of the sport’s ecosystem and should not be competing with college broadcasts.

Head Coach Joey McGuire, a former high school coaching legend in Texas, said the move would turn fans against their local high schools, such as Lubbock-Cooper or Frenship, as well as the Tech game.

Some fans also believe the Big 12 is sacrificing its integrity for ratings. Also, dealing with thousands of fans coming for a primetime game when university staff and students are still finishing up their Friday classes and/or workday.

It’s not about who they’re playing, it’s the day for Red Raider fans. They think the Friday time slot serves national TV audiences more than it does the local community and the tradition of Texas football.

The road back to Arlington starts here. ⁰⁰9.18 | 7pm | FOX pic.twitter.com/IiDI6LVyhv — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 8, 2026

Source: Next season's game between Illinois and Texas Tech will be on November 10th at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.



Return game of home-and-home series. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 14, 2026

The final series of the regular season starts now! pic.twitter.com/19uqMm4Kfg — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 14, 2026

Texas Tech Red Raiders’ postseason hopes are hanging by a thread. The Red Raiders have been struggling this year, unlike previous years, when they were a lock for the postseason.

With two games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Red Raiders are on the "bubble." The tournament will be held May 20-23 in Surprise, Ariz., and the conference takes the top 12 teams in the conference.

Texas Tech is tied for the 12th and final spot, currently in a tight battle with Arizona to not be one of the two teams left at home.

After a rough stretch in late April and early May, including a seven-game conference losing streak, the Red Raiders are 9-19 in Big 12 play.

They probably have to win at least one of their final two games, which are also their final regular-season series, to get the last spot over the Wildcats.

Texas Tech is currently tied with Arizona. With the Big 12 now expanded to 14 teams, the bottom of the standings is crowded, and head-to-head results will be critical for tiebreaker scenarios.

Their RPI has fallen considerably (currently around #132) so they are no chance for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. Their only shot at keeping the season alive is the Big 12 Tournament.

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