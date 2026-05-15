Christian Anderson represents Texas Tech at 2026 NBA Combine

This week, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson was the lone Red Raider participating in drills at the 2026 NBA Combine in Chicago. Anderson was one of 15 players from the Big 12 participating in drills in front of NBA scouts, hoping to further raise his draft stock.

In the anthropometric portion of the combine, Anderson weighed in at 6’1.00” flat without shoes despite being listed at 6'3" on the university’s website, at 180 pounds, with a 6'6" wingspan. His measurements have raised a plethora of questions about how he will translate to the next level, especially on the defensive end.

When it came to the agility and strength portion of his day, Anderson clocked in at 10.85 lane agility time, a 2.85 shuttler run, with a 31.0 standing vertical leap. Anderson’s athletic ability was an underrated portion of his game that he wanted to showcase for NBA teams.

“I'm excited to show it a little bit,” said Anderson during media availability. “Defense, too, I think I wasn’t really put in the opportunity to show how I can compete on defense. I think in time you're going to see it's pretty good.”

However, in shooting drills Anderson really shined.

Anderson was seemingly effortless when it came to his shooting. He went eight for eight to start shooting drills. His ability to knock down shots has been the major selling point for his stock in the pre-draft process, whilst also being a key factor during his time in Lubbock.

In two seasons with Texas Tech, Anderson's career shooting percentages averaged at both 45% from the field and just cracked 40% from three. It was this past season with Tech when Anderson’s role expanded in Grant McCasland’s system as the starting point guard, where his ability to launch and sink shots from beyond the arc. Anderson mentioned during media availability during the week that whether he was on or off the ball, the ability to play in both is something he prides himself on.

“I pride myself on being versatile. I’m just as good on the ball as I am off the ball,” said Anderson. “I played off-ball my first year and played on-ball my second year, and we had winning teams both years. I’m better on the ball but just as good off the ball.”

As a freshman, Anderson’s three-point percentage finished at 38%, which rose to 41% as a sophomore, where he knocked down 108 shots from downtown this past season. While in combination with his general offensive output, Anderson finished top five in scoring in the Big 12, the conference leader in assists, and with the third-best three-point percentage in the conference behind fellow teammate Donovan Atwell. In his two years in Lubbock, he showcased his athleticism, quickness, and ball skills. While being able to attack and score at all three levels on different defensive looks.

Ultimately, the combine is the step in Anderson’s next chapter in his basketball career. From his time at Texas Tech to representing Germany at the youth level overseas. Anderson talked about playing in different environments that have prepared him for where he is today as a player.

“I think it prepared me a lot,” said Anderson. “Playing in the European Championship in front of wild, crazy crowds. Playing at Tech in one of the best arenas in college basketball. I think it just prepared me a lot to perform under pressure and under the lights and be ready to play every single day.”

Anderson hopes to hear his name called across one of the two days of the 2026 NBA Draft, starting on June 23 and June 24 at the Barclays Center on ABC and ESPN.

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