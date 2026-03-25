Texas Tech’s Romello Height Visit To Cowboys Shows Rising Draft Potential

Texas Tech standout defensive end Romello Height could be a highly touted pick in this year's NFL Draft.

After spending one season in Lubbock, Height has shown he can be a difference-maker on the field. The 24-year-old will have a ton of eyes on him leading up to the draft, and one team has shown interest.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to meet with Height as the 2026 NFL Draft looms. NFL writer Arye Pulli shared the news on X.

Source: Texas Tech pass-rusher Romello Height has seven top-30 visits scheduled.



The teams that he’ll meet with:



🏈 49ers

🏈 Bengals

🏈 Colts

🏈 Commanders

🏈 Cowboys

🏈 Eagles

🏈 Patriots



Pro Day is scheduled for Thursday. Height could add more visits after a strong showing. pic.twitter.com/4Zv7HfJXdY — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 23, 2026

Will Romello Height Become a Defensive Force in the NFL?

The senior defensive end is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick in April. Height stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 239 pounds. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he is listed as the 38th overall prospect and ranked 10th in the position ranks.

He may not be the biggest player, but Height possesses traits that could translate well to the next level. Height boasts a tremendous first step, exploding off the snap and immediately threatening the outside shoulder of tackles before they can establish a proper kick-slide or base. On top of that, he has elite change-of-direction skills, allowing him to glide across the formation and beat blockers laterally—something bigger edge players simply cannot replicate.

In his lone season at Tech, Height tallied 38 total tackles, 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 14 games for the Red Raiders.

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Height played for four other schools, including Auburn, USC and Georgia Tech, before making his way to Lubbock.

Height helped lead the Red Raiders to one of the nation’s elite defenses, ranking among the best in both the country and the Big 12. Tech featured the nation’s top-ranked rushing defense, allowing just 68.1 yards per game, and finished as a top-three total defense, giving up roughly 254–258 yards per contest. Height and the defensive unit were pivotal in guiding Texas Tech to a 12-win season and a Top 10 finish.

Tech made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history but fell to the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

According to NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Height has a prospect grade of 6.19, meaning he projects him to be a good backup with potential to develop into a starter.

"An edge defender with a lean, angular frame, Height will need a heavy dose of weight-room work to compete at the pro level. His rush is fast and relentless. He uses long strides to challenge at the top and can leap inside the protection. However, his lack of play strength and contact balance allow blockers to bounce him around. Height needs to improve his skill level and refine his approach if he’s going to make an impact as a designated pass rusher, but he has the talent to cause some chaos in the pocket."

The Georgia native is 24 years old and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash. Height accumulated 69 total pressures across 1,645 defensive snaps and 50 games played at four different programs to finish his college career.

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