Texas Tech signee heads to college after shattering multiple records

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech 2026 signee Kaegan Ash continues to rack up high school accolades, becoming the all-time rushing yards leader in Texas high school history.

Considered a 4-star athlete this cycle by 247Sports, Ash finished his prep career with 11,382 yards, breaking the state's all-time record held by Kenneth Hall for more than 70 years.

One of the more mind blowing nuggets is that he plans to play linebacker once he enrolls at Texas Tech to begin his college career.

Hall had an all-time season, setting the state record with 4,045 yards, which seemed to be an unbreakable record years ago. That mark was ultimately broken by Ash this season after he recorded 4,322 yards.

Hall earned the nickname “Sugar Land Express” for his legendary high school career in the 1950s before enjoying a successful six seasons in the NFL.

Ash’s accomplishment stands out not only because of the number of yards but because it came in an era of football where offenses are more diversified and pass-heavy via the spread.

His rushing record isn't the only record broken this season, Ash has also smashed the national scoring record held by Brett Law since 1998. With 77 touchdowns and 32 successful two-point conversions, he scored 484 total points this season, beating Hall's record of 453.

Not only is he a playmaker in the offensive backfield, he's excelled as a linebacker for Mount Enterprise recording 251 career tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

This 50-yard touchdown gives Texas Tech commit Kaegan Ash 454 points on the season, breaking the single season record previously held by Brett Law 🔥@JudeKaegan @MountWildcats pic.twitter.com/ra8S8ghN7Z — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 28, 2025

Dependable Option

Ash’s career rushing yardage tells only part of the story, as he averaged more than 258 yards per game on the ground over four seasons with 41 games of 100+ yards.

He became a multi-faceted offensive star by splitting time at quarterback and also becoming a dependable pass catcher out of the backfield with 14 receptions for 508 yards and nine touchdowns.

Scouting Report

Ash is a dynamic small-school all-phase playmaker who dominates lower-end competition who could play RB or LB at the P4 level. He displays excellent verified athleticism in a combine setting and via track and field data.



More dominant on tape at the same school/level than Kendre Miller at the same stage. Does not always play to the top-end verified speed in pads, but the initial acceleration in the first 20 yards is excellent.



Flashes some speed-to-power ability as a runner and striker. Off-the-charts production. Faces major jump in competition level, along with adjusting to full-time position-specific duties. Stellar athletic profile: productive basketball player who can finish above the rim, elite testing numbers, great track and field data, outstanding on-field context.



Projects as a potential high-major athlete whose catalog of physical tools, athletic data, multi-sport background, and tape suggest high-ceiling developmental potential. Gabe Brooks, 247Sports

Record Breaker. Kaegan Ash from Mt E breaks single season rushing record in Texas high school history. pic.twitter.com/0NK35JTuEG — Coach James Reyes (@CoachJamesReyes) December 6, 2025

Not only has Ash been a gridiron standout, he's been a high achiever in track and basketball as he earned a bronze medal in the Texas class 2A triple jump and averaged more than 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist per game on the hardwood as a junior.

Ash signed with Texas Tech during the early signing period and had offers from programs such as Texas State, Air Force, Army, Navy, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State and several FCS schools.

He is the No. 214 ranked prospect nationally, No. 10 among athletes, and No. 32 player from the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports rankings.

