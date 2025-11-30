Red Raiders Linebacker Commit Kaegan Ash Sets Offensive National Record During Postseason Run
The regular season has come to a close for the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, finishing with an 11-1 record and a program-best eight conference wins. Now, attention turns toward a first-ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance against the No. 11 BYU Cougars and a potential College Football Playoff run.
However, the Red Raiders are not the only ones rewriting record books en route to a playoff bid; Texas Tech linebacker recruit Kaegan Ash — a four-star prospect from Mount Enterprise, Texas — is setting national history during the UIL 2A-DII regional semifinals.
Despite being a highly rated defensive recruit, Ash has shone on offense all season for the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats, who have opened the season 13-0. This is largely due to Ash's scoring ability as a running back.
The Class of 2026 prospect has recorded 69 touchdowns and 30 two-point conversions this season. With 476 points, Ash has set a national record for total points scored in a single season. He surpassed the previous record — set by former Indiana running back Brett Law in 1988 — by more than 20 points.
Ash is a dynamic, multi-sport athlete who does track and basketball in addition to football. He has led the Wildcats to the state quarterfinals, where they will face off against the Bremond Tigers on Friday, Dec. 5.
His record-setting night came against the Overton Mustangs on Friday, Nov. 28, when the Wildcats won 74-46; Ash ran for 448 yards on 34 attempts (13.2 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
Gabe Brooks, a scouting analyst for 247Sports, described Ash as a "dynamic small-school all-phase playmaker who dominates lower-end competition." He has produced video game numbers this season, including 3,821 rushing yards — pushing for the Texas high school football record set by Kenneth Hall in 1953 (4,045).
His dominance has extended beyond the gridiron. Ash was a Texas 2A bronze medalist in the triple jump and averaged 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals on the hardwood. Given his competition level, he will face a significant jump in talent heading into his freshman year at Texas Tech, but his upside is intriguing.
The excellence on offense should not overshadow his talent on defense. As a senior, Ash has recorded 98 total tackles with 20 tackles for a loss, including 7.5 sacks as a linebacker. He has also forced five fumbles and even returned a kick for a touchdown.
Ash is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 214 recruit in the country. He is ranked 10th among athletes and 32nd in the state of Texas. He is ranked 493rd, 30th, and 65th, respectively, by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
However, he has received very few offers from FBS programs. The Red Raiders are the only Power Four program to extend Ash an offer, and he has 14 total offers, including UTEP, Army, Washington State, and Texas State. He committed to Tech on June 15, one week after the Red Raiders extended their offer.
Ash is part of a strong 2026 recruiting class at Texas Tech that includes five players in 247Sports' top 250: tackle Felix Ojo (No. 11), edge rusher LaDamion Guyton (No. 15), wide receiver Chase Campbell (No. 98), tackle Bryce Gilmore (No. 117), and Ash.
Along with Guyton and Division II transfer Amarie Fleming, an edge rusher from Allen University, the Red Raiders are rebuilding a defensive front that will be hit hard after the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Defensive linemen David Bailey, Romello Height, Skyler Gill-Howard, and Lee Hunter, and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, are all set to graduate, creating plenty of opportunities for returners and newcomers alike.
