Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech's top-rated transfer portal haul during the offseason included 21 prospects. Along with bringing in elite talent on the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders also added plenty of firepower to the offense. One of those offensive additions is tight end Terrance Carter Jr., who transferred in from Louisiana.
In his three seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, Carter appeared in 26 games and made 15 starts, accounting for 944 yards and 7 touchdowns on 76 receptions. When he entered the portal following the 2024 season, Carter was viewed as one of the nation's top tight end prospects.
On Wednesday, PFF listed the top returning tight ends in the Big 12, and Carter came in at No. 2 on the list. His grade of 88.78 trailed only Houston's Tanner Koziol (Ball State transfer).
Last year, Carter was selected to the All-Sun Belt first team and received the fifth-best receiving grade (89.2) among all FBS tight ends according to PFF. He finished second on the team in receptions (48), receiving yards (689), and receiving touchdowns (4).
During a recent interview on campus in Lubbock, Carter said that he doesn't describe himself as the average tight end.
"I just say I'm not your average tight end. I could say I'm a receiver trapped in a tight end's body," Carter said.
